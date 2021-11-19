Last year, as COVID-19 lockdowns forced many Canadians to work from home, taxpayers naturally wondered what employment-related expenses they might be allowed to write off. There were questions about claiming masks, office furniture, the $400 home office credit, and internet/phone usage. Then there were concerns about how government benefits like the Canada Emergency Recovery Benefit (CERB) and its successor, the Canada Recovery Benefit (CRB) would be taxed.

This year, some of those same questions remain, as it’s unclear whether the emergency claims from 2020 will be carried over as is, changed or eliminated. There’s also a lack of clarity on when several new and amended deductions, credits and benefits that the federal government promised in the last budget and/or during the recent election campaign will come into effect. We will be updating this story as the information comes out. But with that in mind, here’s the latest info on filing your 2021 tax return.

When is income tax due for 2021?

For most Canadians, the deadline to file your 2021 income tax and benefit return is Apr. 30, 2022. If you’re self-employed, you have until Jun. 15, 2022. Either way if you owe taxes the payment deadline is Apr. 30, 2022. As of the date of this article, there are no announcements about extensions.

What is the Canada Worker Lockdown Benefit?

After the Liberal party won another minority government in the Sept. 20 election, it announced plans to help Canadians, including the Canada Worker Lockdown Benefit. The new benefit, which came into effect on Oct. 24 following the end of the CRB, gives $300 a week to workers who were affected by lockdowns. This benefit is also accessible to people who couldn’t get Employment Insurance. It runs until May 7, 2022.

Both the CERB and CRB are considered taxable income and must be reported on your 2020 and 2021 income tax returns. The new benefit will likely be treated the same way. Depending on your tax bracket, that could lead to a bigger tax bill in April 2021.

What expenses can be claimed on a T2200?

In 2020, eligible employees who worked remotely could deduct up to $400 in home expenses from their taxable income, without the need to keep receipts or get a signed T2200 form from their employer. Furthermore, companies were allowed to reimburse employees up to $500 for home office equipment—such as desks and chairs—as a tax-free benefit.

“I think it was really helpful for so many employees to have access to the home office deduction, especially since people are still working from home,” says Shannon Lee Simmons, certified financial planner and founder of the New School of Finance. “Having the flat rate was a really good piece of legislation, it was easy [to claim], got the job done and acknowledged that people were using their own space and internet.”

The government agrees: Its election platform included a promise to extend the simplified deduction through the 2022 tax year, and increase the allowable amount to $500, although specific details have yet to be made available.