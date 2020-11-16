The MoneySense Guide to Personal Income Tax

2020 Taxes

Featured Article

The tax brackets in Canada for 2020, broken down by province, too

We break down the different tax brackets in Canada and the tax rates, and why knowing these numbers will help you be prepared for filing your income tax return.

What are you waiting for? Doing your taxes is easier than you think

Always pay to get your taxes done? Read this first

Home office deductibles during the COVID-19 pandemic

The T2200 and what you can claim

What you need to know about your 2020 income taxes

The steps to take now to avoid a surprise tax hit

Our roundup of the best tax tips for Canadians

We answer the most-asked tax questions by Canadian

Potential tax changes due to COVID-19

What tax increases may be coming—and when

Audit-proof your side hustle

How it's taxed and how not to be out of pocket

Capital gains taxes explained

How it's taxed and how not to be out of pocket

7 ways the tax man is watching you

CRA is scouring your social media and more

Avoid tax traps when opening a joint investment account

Should you beware of spousal attribution?

Between Family: Save on capital gains tax when selling a rental property

Transfer of assets or leave it in a will?

