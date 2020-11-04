Photo created by freepik

You thought income taxes were complicated…then 2020 hit. Like most aspects of life during the COVID-19 pandemic, filing and paying this year’s taxes could be extra challenging. Changes to our work habits have created confusion about how or whether to apply certain tax deductions (home-office expenses, anyone?) and, more critically, the government relief payments many Canadians relied on during the crisis could leave them with a sizeable tax bill they weren’t anticipating.

It’s enough to make you want to crawl back into quarantine. But the tax-filing deadline will come whether we like it or not—and the better prepared you are before filing your tax return, the less stressful (and costly) the process will be. We spoke with accountant Ries Vahrmeyer, CPA, CA, of Steinbachs and Chapelle Professional Corporation in Niagara Falls, to find out what you need to know about your 2020 taxes, and what steps you can take now to avoid a surprise tax hit in the spring.

Pandemic relief payments

While the federal government’s pandemic benefit programs came as welcome relief to many cash-strapped Canadians, those payments are (unfortunately) considered taxable income.

In other words, if you received money from the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB), Canada Relief Benefit (CRB), Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit (CRSB), Canada Recovery Caregiving Benefit (CRCB), or Canada Emergency Student Benefit (CESB), you’ll have to report that income on your 2020 return, and likely pay taxes on it too (depending on your total income for the year). You should receive a T4A slip from the federal government early next year indicating the total amount of money you received in 2020. But if you don’t, check your CRA account online.

With the exception of CERB, all these benefit programs took income taxes off the top before issuing payment to recipients, which means you probably won’t owe much additional tax, if any, on those payments—unless you’re in a particularly high tax bracket. CERB, however, is a different story.

“With CERB, the taxes weren’t withheld, meaning the full amount you received will be taxable,” says Vahrmeyer. “It may be a bit of a shock for those who collected a fair bit of CERB and will now have to pay tax come April 30, 2021.”

So, how much money are we talking about? It all depends on your tax bracket, which is based on your total income for the year, says Vahrmeyer. But generally, he advises individuals to set aside 15% to 20% of all CERB payments for tax purposes.

Recipients of the CRB should be aware that they might have to pay back some of the benefits they received if their total income (outside of the CRB itself) exceeds a certain threshold. “Individuals are required to repay $0.50 (of the CRB) for every dollar over $38,000 in net income,” says Vahrmeyer.