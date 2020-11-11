Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash

Tax tips are like opinions—everyone has one. But the key is to listen to the ones you can trust. That’s why we rounded up our favourite expert tax advice. Regardless of whether you are doing your taxes yourself, or you have someone do them for you, you will find most of these helpful to your tax situation. Here are 15 of our best tax tips for Canadians.

Claims for COVID-related work expenses

Have you spent money to keep working because of COVID-19? You will need a T2200 if you want to make any claims for work-related expenses. Even with this form, you can’t claim just anything, even if you think it is a necessity.

“That fabulous Canadian-made mask that shows your love of the Raptors, or your ‘commitment to sparkle motion’ is not deductible—unless you’re working in a field that requires it.”

Find out what you need receipts for: 2020 Income Tax: What you can’t—and can—claim for your work-from-home office during the COVID-19 pandemic

Self-employed: How much to set aside for personal income tax

Usually the employer would remove income tax from your paycheque. But when you’re self-employed, that duty falls onto you.

“As a general rule, you should always set aside 25% of your income for taxes. You’re taxed only on your net income which is your total income minus all your expenses. Look for line 104 on your tax return where it says ‘employment income not on a T4 slip.’ This is where you report your business income.”

Learn all about filing taxes when you work for yourself: How to file taxes when you’re self-employed

Should you act now to avoid a rise in capital gains taxes?

The costs COVID to the government (thanks to things like CERB, unemployment rates and ore) has made many concerned about rising taxes to help with a budget deficit. And many suspect that capital gains taxes could change for 2020 income taxes, with a higher inclusion rate. Right now it’s 50%. But you might want to hold off.