News

Markets bet on second Bank of Canada interest rate cut

Economists and market analysts expect the central bank to cut its benchmark rate this week following a drop in...

Investing

Making sense of the markets this week: July 21, 2024

Inflation in Canada cools, Netflix killed commercials only to bring them back, U.S. banks are cautiously profitable, and American...

Two young girls play on the swings

News

How much is the Canada Child Benefit in 2024?

Parents, check your bank accounts—starting this July, your CCB payments are going up. Find out how much more you’ll...

People leave a Walmart store in Mississauga, Ont., Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020.

News

Costco and Walmart agree to sign grocery code of conduct

The two retailers have agreed to sign on to the code, which aims to improve fairness and transparency for...

Two brothers fishing at their Canadian cottage.

Columns

Selling a cottage to a family member: What that means for capital gains

If the property was bought before 1994, there may already have a $100,000 capital gains deduction.

Spend

MoneySense reader survey: Help us get to know you

What kind of stories would you like to read? What’s your top financial goal? Complete our survey for a...

Spend

Canada’s inflation rate—and what it means for your investments

The Consumer Price Index shows inflation ticked back up in May. How should inflation influence your choice of stocks,...

Home Insurance

What to know about insurance claims after a flash flood

Optional flood insurance is becoming more popular for home owners across Canada. Here’s why.

Mortgages

How much income do I need to qualify for a mortgage in Canada?

two women look at laptop in cafe

Spend

The best no-fee credit cards in Canada for 2024

These cards have no annual fee and still boast perks like cash back, travel insurance and more.

