Related Articles

A GIC investor talks to their financial advisor about whether to buy GICs in 2024.

Ask a Planner

What to expect for GICs in 2024

The rates offered on guaranteed investment certificates have skyrocketed over the past two years. Here are considerations for investors...

A Target storefront as we report on earnings

Investing

Making sense of the markets this week: November 19, 2023

Target’s up, Walmart’s down, stocks rise as inflation falls, and insurance companies thrive as grocers stumble. Also, how’s that...

A woman smiling after learning what she should do with $100,000

Ask a Planner

Is it OK to leave $100,000 in a high-interest savings account?

There is no avoiding risk. Even a high-interest savings account could lose its purchasing power. So, what’s the safest...

A couple sits on a bench overlooking a waterfront

Ask a Planner

RRIF withdrawals: What should seniors with million-dollar portfolios do?

Seniors with large retirement accounts face a big tax-deferred liability. Which tax and estate planning strategies might help?

Layered image with world map, investing returns graph and building from a business district

Investing

What Canadian investors can do in times of world crisis and war

Stressed by headlines? Here’s how investors should manage their portfolios and their emotions in response to wars and other...

A "Creation of Adam" replica

Investing

Making sense of the markets this week: November 12, 2023

Disney’s winning, climate change and fossil fuel profits are tough to ignore, Buffett & Munger’s gift from God, and—boring—Canadian...

A woman with a large sun hat rests on a doc

Ask a Planner

How is passive income taxed in Canada?

Investment income is subject to tax in Canada, including in some tax-sheltered accounts. Find out more about how passive...

Investing

Borrowing money to invest

Should you open a margin account with your broker, or opt for an RRSP loan? Read about the potential...

Inside an Apple store, as we report on its 2023 quarterly earnings

Investing

Making sense of the markets this week: November 5, 2023

Apple slips despite decent quarter, other U.S. tech thrives, Air Canada and Cameco fly high, and the U.S. Fed...

Danica Nelson is a travel influencer who shares her money-saving travel hacks.

MoneyFlex

Travel hacks to help you save money on your next trip

Here are some ways Canadians can save money on travel for holiday vacations and beyond—including flight hacks, thrifty destinations...

