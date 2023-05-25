A Canadian perspective on the five factors of retirement

Gilbert started the ball rolling back in April 2022, with a post on his The Retirement Manifesto blog, entitled “The 5 most important factors in your decision to retire.” His Plutus award was for Best Retirement Blog. After more than 30 years working in corporate America, Fritz retired (as planned) in June 2018 at age 55. He’s also the author of a book on retirement: Keys to a Successful Retirement (Rockridge Press, 2020).

Then on my own site, as it often does with permission from various financial bloggers, I re-reran Gilbert’s blog; it was noticed by Seed, who was inspired to riff on the same theme, with a Canadian spin and more remarks from his personal perspective.

Seed considers himself semi-retired (as I do), happy to live off of employer and government pensions as his “fixed income” and mostly dividend income from his investments. Seed’s posts ran in mid-December under the title “5 Important Factors to Consider in Your Decision to Retire.”

So, what was it that so intrigued three different financial bloggers to scrutinize their own reasons for retiring? I’ll count this column as evidence that three of us found it worthy of a write-up. I’ve included the links to the originals above so won’t attempt to cram it all in this space, as they include several charts.

Deciding on the timing

Here are the five factors identified by Gilbert, posed as questions, for deciding when to retire:

Do you have enough money? Are you mentally prepared for retirement? Have you made a realistic spending estimate? Is your portfolio ready for withdrawals? What’s your risk tolerance?

You may wish to jot down your answers to these five questions before continuing to read or clicking on the links for the full blogs. One or two words for each should suffice, but it should be a revealing exercise.

Here are my own succinct answers: yes, yes, yes, yes, medium.

There’s a sixth factor, but it doesn’t really matter

By now, you may be wondering about the mysterious sixth factor, which Fritz says “doesn’t really matter at all.” Strangely, he adds, many people consider it to be the most important in their decision.