You’ve likely heard of 401(k)s, which were launched in the U.S. in 1978. They are employer-sponsored pensions equivalent to Canada’s group registered retirement savings plans (RRSPs) or employer-sponsored defined contribution (DC) pensions. All of these are tax-deferred vehicles that can be used to hold investments in stocks, bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and similar assets. However, Canada and the United States differ in how retirement plans are treated on leaving jobs, so most of what follows applies mainly within the U.S. But as you’ll see, there may be lessons for employers and workers in both countries.

In the U.S., the average American worker will have 12.4 jobs over their career, prompting the report’s authors to write that “Employers should recognize that most people working for them will change jobs before retirement.” Unfortunately, it’s all too easy for their workers to cash out of their 401(k)s when leaving a job, instead of rolling them over and letting the money continue to grow in a tax-deferred manner.

Alarming rate of cash-outs in the U.S.

A UBC blog published early in April carries the eye-opening headline: “Americans are cashing out their retirement savings at an alarming rate: study.” It notes that “From a young age people are told to save for retirement, and every year, millions of Americans dutifully sock away money in workplace 401K retirement funds, with many employers matching their contributions.”

But the study identifies a “key” problem: When switching jobs, 41.4% of employees are cashing out of those funds—even though the U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS) imposes a 10% penalty for that on anyone younger than 59.5 years old.

The researchers—which in addition to Wang includes Muxin Zhai and John Lynch Jr.—examined the files of 162,360 employees who left jobs at 28 U.S. companies. The data included the employees’ ages, genders, hiring date, income, how much they contributed to their 401(k)s and more.

Here’s what Wang said via email about the implications for Canadian retirement: “Canada has different fundamental rules around retirement savings withdrawal. It is hard or probably impossible to speak to the Canadian RRSP withdrawal based on our U.S.-based study.”

Many Canadian RRSPs have a lock-in feature

In particular, many Canadian RRSPs have a locked-in feature, “which means that even with job changes, cash withdrawals are not allowed unless the individual becomes non-tax resident,” Wang says. The locked-in feature is not present in most U.S. retirement savings accounts. “I don’t have the data but I believe the illiquidity feature substantially reduces 401(k) leakage. I think the U.S. can learn from the Canadian retirement system and consider something similar—a locked-in 401(k) on top of an emergency savings plan—to satisfy the long-term retirement needs as well as short-term liquidity emergency.”

The HBR article also cites a Pew Research survey that found 30% of American workers changed jobs in 2022 alone, commonly for higher pay. And many cash out much or even all of their 401(k)s, with little pushback from employers.