Family moving into a new home, anticipating their mortgage interest based on the Bank of Canada's March 6, 2024 policy rate announcement.

News

Making sense of the Bank of Canada interest rate decision on March 6, 2024

Fifth time’s the charm for the Bank of Canada? Yet another rate hold spells relief for some, stagnancy for...

Three young cooks in a restaurant kitchen

Careers

Best jobs in Canada for immigrants: The top 5 industries in demand

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem holds a press conference at the Bank of Canada in Ottawa on Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

News

Bank of Canada holds key rate steady at 5%, says too early to cut

The central bank announced its interest rate decision, as economists widely expected no change in the policy rate.

Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem discusses the Bank's latest interest rate decision

Financial literacy

How the Bank of Canada’s benchmark rate impacts your finances

A retired woman on a sofa reading a book

Retirement

RRIF and LIF withdrawal rates: Everything you need to know

Most registered retirement savings plans are eventually converted to registered retirement income funds. Here’s what to know about RRIF...

A customer uses her credit card to pay for groceries

Credit Cards

Benefits, fees, hidden perks: Choosing the right credit card for your lifestyle

Credit cards can help you build a credit history and maintain a good credit score. Here’s how to find...

A man who is struggling financially seeks help from a counsellor.

MoneyFlex

Where to get help if you’re struggling financially (and mentally)  

Money problems can cause anxiety, stress and other mental health issues. Find out how to get help with debt...

A woman works on her laptop in a cafe

Investing

What is a non-registered account and how does it work?

Find out what non-registered accounts are, how they compare to registered accounts and which investments are best for non-registered...

A woman using the MoneySense Finder tool at her work-from-home desk

ETFs

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...

Bubbles in front of tall corporate buildings

Investing

Making sense of the markets this week: March 3, 2024

Banks do well despite loan issues, why we’re not waiting for a stock market bubble to burst, navigating Nvidia’s...

