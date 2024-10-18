Advertisement

A woman using the MoneySense Finder tool at her work-from-home desk

ETFs

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...

Mortgages

Why are mortgages so expensive in Canada?

A food delivery worker rides a bike in downtown Vancouver, B.C

Taxes

How income from digital platforms is taxed in Canada

Driving for Uber or writing on Fiverr? Here’s what you need to know about filing your taxes.

A group of friends sit around a table, planning for the year ahead

Ask a Planner

Year-end tax and financial planning considerations

Some strategies are time-sensitive, while others can help you start the new year on the right foot.

Investing

The best GIC rates in Canada for 2024

Find the best GIC rates in Canada. Plus, everything you need to know about how they work.

Save

25 personal finance highlights from the last 25 years

From legislative changes to economic trends and consumer behaviours, here are 25 financial highlights that defined the last two...

Couple in their 30s smile while reviewing a financial statement.

The Fourth Estate

What does high inflation mean for your retirement savings?

How high inflation affects investments, and what you can do to minimize the impact on your retirement savings.

Two women sit on the floor with laptops researching HISA rates

Save

The best high-interest savings accounts in Canada for 2024

Whether you want the highest interest rate or no service fees, these savings accounts will meet your needs.

Nvidia logo on its glass office building in Paris

Investing

Making sense of the markets this week: October 13, 2024

Investors like Canadian Natural Resources’ latest purchase, Nvidia moves past Microsoft, Couche-Tard ups bid for 7-Eleven’s parent and Delta...

News

How has inflation affected Canadians’ finances in recent years?

A new report says inflation and higher interest rates have eroded Canadians’ purchasing power since 2022, particularly for lower-income...

