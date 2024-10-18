U.S. investment banking is back

It was quarterly earnings time for the big U.S. banks again this week, and all six banks beat earnings expectations. All figures below are in U.S. dollars.

U.S. bank earnings highlights JPMorgan (JPM/NYSE): Earnings per share of $4.37 (versus $4.01 predicted). Revenue of $43.32 billion (versus $41.63 billion predicted).

Bank of America (BAC/NYSE): Earnings per share of $0.81 (versus $0.77 predicted). Revenue of $25.49 billion (versus $25.30 billion predicted).

Wells Fargo (WFC/NYSE): Earnings per share of $1.52 (versus $1.28 predicted). Revenues of $20.37 billion (versus $20.42 billion predicted).

Morgan Stanley (MS/NYSE): Earnings per share of $1.88 (versus $1.58 predicted). Revenues of $15.38 billion (versus $14.41 billion predicted).

Citigroup (C/NYSE): Earnings per share of $1.51 (versus $1.31 predicted). Revenues of $20.32 billion (versus $19.84 billion predicted).

Goldman Sachs (GS/NYSE): Earnings per share of $8.40 (versus $6.89 predicted). Revenue of $12.70 billion (versus $11.80 billion predicted).

High interest rates cooled off investment banking activity in the past couple of years, but the third quarter saw a reversal of that trend. All six banks reported that investment banking fees, wealth management revenues and equity trading were responsible for their revenue growth.

On the other hand, higher provisions for loan losses and rising expenses dragged down the bottom line for the more retail-consumer-oriented banks.

Given that investment banking revenues led the way, it should be no surprise that JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley shareholders had the most to cheer about this week: they experienced a 7% gain after earnings were announced on Tuesday.

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon gave a characteristically even-handed set of remarks that celebrated the bank’s solid earnings quarter. But he also warned of geopolitical risks that were “treacherous and getting worse.”

Morgan Stanley had perhaps the biggest highlight of the week when it revealed its investment banking revenue was up 56% from this time last year.

While Citigroup also saw growth in its investment banking and wealth management revenues, it had the worst day in the group. Despite its earnings beat, shares were down 5.1% at the end of Tuesday’s trading session. This is likely due to the fact that it set aside $315 million for potential credit losses (compared to $125 million for the third quarter of 2023). Bank of America shares were basically flat on the day, and Wells Fargo shares were up slightly. As interest rates trend downwards, the amount of money the banks have to set aside for loss provisions should go down substantially.

While Canadian investors are likely overweight our own Big Six domestic banks, those who have exposure to U.S. banks are doing well this year. The BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF (ZBK/TSX) is up 52% over the last 12 months.