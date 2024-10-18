Advertisement

A hand holds a credit card in a leather cardholder

News

Canadians will see savings from reduced credit card processing fees

Shoppers across Canada could see slight savings at small and medium-sized businesses soon, as two major credit card companies...

Mortgages

Why are mortgages so expensive in Canada?

Save

25 personal finance highlights from the last 25 years

From legislative changes to economic trends and consumer behaviours, here are 25 financial highlights that defined the last two...

Couple in their 30s smile while reviewing a financial statement.

The Fourth Estate

What does high inflation mean for your retirement savings?

How high inflation affects investments, and what you can do to minimize the impact on your retirement savings.

The Statistics Canada office building in Ottawa

News

Canada’s annual inflation fell to 1.6% in September

Statistics Canada reports the smallest yearly inflation increase since 2021, largely due to cheaper gas prices.

News

How has inflation affected Canadians’ finances in recent years?

A new report says inflation and higher interest rates have eroded Canadians’ purchasing power since 2022, particularly for lower-income...

Two young girls play on the swings

News

CCB payment dates 2024, and more to know about the Canada Child Benefit

Parents, here are the CCB payment dates for 2024, along with how much you can expect to receive each...

Investing

Canadian Financial Summit 2024: MoneySense sessions and free tickets

Real Estate

I want to switch mortgage lenders—do I have to pass the stress test again?

If you have an uninsured mortgage, it’s about to get easier to look for better interest rates elsewhere.

Grocery store shelf full of products

Spend

To save money, Canadians are buying more private-label grocery brands

With food prices rising due to inflation, shoppers have been buying more private-label products at grocery stores. That trend...

