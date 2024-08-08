Disney earnings: Results show profit, stock falls 2%
Disney’s streaming business is profitable for the first time, but the slowing U.S. park business ups investors’ anxiety.
Advertisement
Disney’s streaming business is profitable for the first time, but the slowing U.S. park business ups investors’ anxiety.
Advertisement
Disney returned to a profitable third quarter as its combined streaming business started making money for the first time, along with a very strong showing in theatres for the movie Inside Out 2.
Advertisement
Provide a 30-day notice before withdrawing your cash and earn 5% (or 4.5% when you provide 10-day notice).
Lock in your deposit for one year and earn a guaranteed interest rate of 4.85%.
$0 commission on all online stock transactions. No minimum deposit needed.
MoneySense is an award-winning magazine, helping Canadians navigate money matters since 1999. Our editorial team of trained journalists works closely with leading personal finance experts in Canada. To help you find the best financial products, we compare the offerings from over 12 major institutions, including banks, credit unions and card issuers. Learn more about our advertising and trusted partners.
Operating income for the entertainment segment, which includes its movie studio and parts of its television wing, nearly tripled to $1.2 billion. (All figures are in U.S. currency.) Disney’s run at the box office continues with Deadpool & Wolverine, giving the company the top two films of the year.
The Walt Disney Co. said Wednesday that its direct-to-consumer business, which includes Disney+ and Hulu, reported a quarterly operating loss of $19 million, which was much smaller than its loss of $505 million a year earlier. Revenue climbed 15% to $5.81 billion. The results were announced a day after Disney said that it will be boosting prices for Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+, starting on Oct. 17. Disney+ and Hulu will each cost $9.99 a month with ads, a $2 increase for each plan. The ad-free version of Disney+ will run $15.99 monthly, a $2 uptick, while Hulu will be $1 more, at $18.99 monthly for the ad-free version. ESPN+, which is only available with ads, will have a monthly cost of $11.99, a $1 increase. (Read: “The best streaming services in Canada: The value of each—plus a few free ones”)
Disney’s stock was pressured in early trading with some weakness showing in domestic parks, part of its Experiences division that includes six global theme parks, its cruise line, merchandise and video-game licensing. The company cautioned that the moderation in demand it saw at U.S. parks could linger for the next few quarters. It anticipates fourth-quarter Experiences operating income falling by mid single digits compared with the prior-year period due to the domestic parks moderation as well as cyclical softening in China and less people at Disneyland Paris due to the impact the Olympics had on normal consumer travel.
Johnston said during the company’s conference call that the parks have been impacted by lower-income consumers feeling more financial stress, while higher-end consumers are doing a bit more international travel now. Domestic parks and Experiences operating income fell 6%, thought international parks and experiences operating income edged up 2%. Revenue for domestic parks climbed 3% in the third quarter. International parks revenue rose 5%. Disney said that the decline in operating revenue for domestic parks and experiences was because of increased costs driven by inflation, technology spending and new guest offerings.
The company made $254 million in operating income from content sales and licensing helped by the strong performance of “Inside Out 2” in theaters, which is now the highest-grossing animated film of all time, with more than $1.5 billion generated globally.
Disney said Wednesday that the original Inside Out, which came out in 2015, helped drive more than 1.3 million Disney+ sign-ups and generated over 100 million views worldwide since the first Inside Out 2 teaser trailer dropped.
The combined streaming businesses, which includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+, achieved profitability for the first time thanks to a strong three months for ESPN+ and a better-than-expected quarterly performance from the direct-to-consumer unit.
CEO Bob Iger and senior executive vice president and CFO, Hugh Johnston said in prepared remarks that ESPN had its most watched third quarter in primetime in a decade among adults age 18 to 49. This was due to strong viewership in several areas, including the NBA finals, WNBA draft and NHL playoffs and Stanley Cup finals.
Advertisement
Disney said in May that it expected its overall streaming business to soften in the third quarter due to its platform in India, Disney+ Hotstar. The company also said at the time that it anticipated its combined streaming businesses to be profitable in the fourth quarter, so the money-making quarter was a surprise.
Disney now anticipates full-year adjusted earnings per share growth of 30%.
In April shareholders rebuffed efforts by activist investor Nelson Peltz to claim seats on the company board, standing firmly behind Iger as he tries to energize the company after a rough stretch.
In June, Disney asked a federal appellate court to dismiss its lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after his appointees approved a deal with the company on how Walt Disney World will be developed over the next two decades, ending the last piece of conflict between the two sides.
As part of the 15-year deal, Disney agreed to invest $17 billion into Disney World over the next two decades and the district committed to making infrastructure improvement on the theme park resort’s property.
Shares fell more than 2% in early trading.
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
The e-commerce company’s diversity of merchants has helped it cope with lower consumer spending caused by high inflation and...
Should you “invest” in a cottage? And if you do, what happens when you sell it, give it away...
Is gold a safe asset to invest your retirement savings? A Certified Financial Planner offers some perspective.
Find the best GIC rates in Canada. Plus, everything you need to know about how they work.
Financial markets around the world stabilize after Monday’s fall. Here’s what to know about how we got here.
Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...
The U.S. Fed stands pat, big tech sags despite strength from Apple and Meta, consumer discretionary stocks wither, but...
Many people near or in retirement are worried about stock market volatility. Does it ever make sense to put...
Cenovus hits its debt reduction target, but pledges for no change in its strategy.
Birthday money burning a hole? Read our “investing for teens” guide for where to invest, how to buy stocks,...