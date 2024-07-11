Ever since OpenAI introduced the world to ChatGPT, we’ve seen AI capabilities expand to include image generation (remember the six-fingered hand memes), with Dall-E and photorealistic video with SORA. However, AI’s impact now stretches across various sectors including semiconductors, big data analytics, social media, consumer electronics and cloud computing.

Unsurprisingly, big tech companies (like Meta Platforms with Meta AI, Apple with Apple Intelligence for its devices, and Microsoft with its $13-billion investment in OpenAI) are racing to dominate this space. Even Amazon stepped in as a key player, utilizing its Amazon Web Services (AWS) platform to bolster the infrastructure needed for these technologies.

So, what does that mean for the rest of us? For Canadian investors looking for AI exposure in their portfolio, navigating through company-specific risks is crucial. To put it bluntly, stock-picking is hard, and it is exceedingly difficult to predict the winning AI stocks of tomorrow given the combination of intense competition and an evolving regulatory environment.

That’s where AI ETFs and I come in. I’m here to guide you through the thematic ETF options available for Canadian investors interested in AI, providing an objective overview of their pros and cons, the options available to you, and my personal thoughts.

Understanding AI and thematic ETFs

AI is broadly defined by Merriam-Webster as “the capability of computer systems or algorithms to imitate intelligent human (sic) behavior.” For investors, understanding AI requires considering how these companies are categorized within the industry.

I like the Nasdaq CTA Artificial Intelligence and Robotics Index, which unfortunately is not tracked by any Canadian-listed ETFs. It nonetheless provides a useful framework by sorting AI companies into three types depending on the degree and nature of their involvement:

These companies are the backbone of AI and robotics. They create the technologies that all AI applications are built on. For example, Nvidia is a leader here because of its development of GPUs that are crucial for running complex AI algorithms. Engagers: These are the companies that develop and implement AI directly into products and systems. Microsoft is a great example as it integrates AI across its range of software products to enhance user productivity and business processes.



These are the companies that develop and implement AI directly into products and systems. Microsoft is a great example as it integrates AI across its range of software products to enhance user productivity and business processes. Enhancers: These companies use AI to add value to their existing offerings. Intuitive Surgical, known for its da Vinci robotic surgical systems, enhances the precision and effectiveness of surgeries with AI.

We call AI ETFs “thematic” because they follow a particular trend or industry outside of the broader market. They focus on a specific Global Industry Classification System (GICS) sector, for example technology, or industry group, such as semiconductors.

For example, an AI thematic ETF may hold shares of Microsoft, Meta and Amazon, each of which actually hail from different sectors—technology, communications and consumer discretionary, respectively—but are now grouped together due to their AI involvement.