Ask a Planner

Scared of selling? When holding on to stocks can hurt you financially

Sometimes, it’s not action, but inaction, that can hurt you financially. Here are examples of when selling may be...

Couple talking on a bench about what happens to their RRIFs when one dies

RRIFs

What happens to a RRIF when the account owner dies?

Find out if a RRIF goes to the beneficiaries or spouse when the holder of this registered account passes...

Investing

The best GIC rates in Canada for 2024

Find the best GIC rates in Canada. Plus, everything you need to know about how they work.

Employee checks pay stub

Retirement

When your pension isn’t big enough, what do you do? 

With a mix of pension benefits, registered accounts and other assets, it’s entirely possible to build a comfortable retirement.

Couple discussing investments over their tablet

Partner Content

MoneySense Guides

We’ve graded the largest, most liquid Canadian dividend stocks based on Yield, Stability and Value. To earn top marks,...

Investing

Canadian Financial Summit 2024: MoneySense sessions and free tickets

A woman using the MoneySense Finder tool at her work-from-home desk

ETFs

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...

Investing

Making sense of the markets this week: October 6, 2024

National Bank moves up, Carnival cruises on while Nike lags, dockworker strike postponed until January, and utility stocks are...

Wall Street in New York City

ETFs

Cap-weighted vs. equal-weighted ETFs: Which is best for Canadian investors?

Technology mega-caps are looking less magnificent. Is it time to adopt a different indexing strategy? Let’s explore the pros...

Canadian investor using Webull Canada for the first time to review the features.

Investing

Webull Canada Review 2024

Stock trading platform Webull has landed in Canada with $2.99 trades. We review the new service, and determine who...

