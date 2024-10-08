Scared of selling? When holding on to stocks can hurt you financially
Sometimes, it’s not action, but inaction, that can hurt you financially. Here are examples of when selling may be the best financial decision.
Advertisement
Sometimes, it’s not action, but inaction, that can hurt you financially. Here are examples of when selling may be the best financial decision.
Advertisement
When you invest, you buy and sell assets. Sometimes, the selling part—or not selling—can lead to problems. Here are few cases of seller’s hesitancy that can harm your financial situation.
Advertisement
Investors sometimes want to break even on a trade. This may cause them to hold a stock longer than they should, as they wait to get back to a profit position.
The stock market generally rises over time, especially over the medium and long term. But year to year, stocks can be way up, way down or even flat. And despite the market’s performance, you can have an individual stock that does incredibly well or really tanks.
As a rule, I think it’s a bad idea to hold a stock with the goal for it to recover. It may never return to its previous highs, and holding can prevent you from selling and reinvesting the proceeds into something that may perform better in the future.
My take: If someone has money invested in a stock, they should always consider what they would do if they had an equivalent amount in cash. Would they buy the same stock? If the answer is no, then I would say sell it.
Provide a 30-day notice before withdrawing your cash and earn 4.25% (or 4% when you provide 10-day notice).
Lock in your deposit and earn a guaranteed interest rate of 4%.
$0 commission on all online stock transactions. No minimum deposit needed.
MoneySense is an award-winning magazine, helping Canadians navigate money matters since 1999. Our editorial team of trained journalists works closely with leading personal finance experts in Canada. To help you find the best financial products, we compare the offerings from over 12 major institutions, including banks, credit unions and card issuers. Learn more about our advertising and trusted partners.
If you’ve owned a stock for a long time inside a taxable account, you may be hesitant to sell it to owe tax. If the capital gain is large, and you’re in a high tax bracket, you could lose 25% or more of the sale proceeds to tax.
However, if a stock makes up a large proportion of your portfolio and you’re overexposed, there’s a risk to deferring the tax. For example, if you’re in retirement and drawing down your investments, that single-stock exposure could become larger on a percentage basis.
I have a client who worked in the pharmaceutical industry and who exercised stock options as an employee 25 years ago. At the time, you could buy the stock and defer the tax until you sold it. The tax deferral over that period has been substantial, but the stock is trading at the same price it was 25 years ago. The client has collected a modest dividend along the way, providing a sub-par return.
Meanwhile, I have another client who worked for a technology company that has performed spectacularly. Their shares represent a large portion of their portfolio. They have needed to make withdrawals from their investments, and their advisor and I have encouraged them to sell the shares along the way. It’s been difficult to sell, and they may have been better off just holding, but risk management may not prove important until the risk does materialize.
Advertisement
Generally, the possibility of a large tax bill should be considered before selling. But be careful about letting taxes lead your investment strategy. That can put your financial situation at risk.
For the “HODLers” committed to their crypto positions, this is not a commentary on the merits of bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies. (Among some crypto investors, to HODL means to “hold on for dear life.”) But one thing that worries me is the people overexposed to crypto and not diversified with other asset classes—especially young people who are saving for weddings, home down payments and other short-term goals.
Cryptocurrencies, as well as stocks, are volatile asset classes. When your time horizon becomes shorter, you should be careful about volatility. Cash, guaranteed investment certificates (GICs) and short-term bond funds are probably more suitable in these situations.
As the old Kenny Rogers song goes, “You’ve got to know when to hold ’em, know when to fold ’em.” I believe this applies to your investments. Be careful about holding an asset to your own detriment. Sometimes, you may not be able to look at your decision critically, because you’re too “invested,” so to speak. So, it can be good to challenge yourself if any of these holding (or HODLing) situations apply to you.
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
Wondering whether your estate planner knows the latest tax laws? Do you need a tax lawyer too? Discover three...
National Bank moves up, Carnival cruises on while Nike lags, dockworker strike postponed until January, and utility stocks are...
Sponsored By
Simplii Financial
Are the Magnificent 7 tech stocks a good investment? What about the other companies on the S&P 500? Find...
Do Canadians need to consolidate RRSP accounts before converting to RRIFs? Find out this and more.
One key to underconsumption core is to stop spending money. Here’s how.
Chinese stimulus a major boost, Costco thrives and Micron shines, good times are here for investors, and are...
Post-secondary education is expensive, but you can cut the cost by taking advantage of these tax breaks.
Web platform RetireMint offers something most other sources of retirement planning information don’t: advice on the non-financial aspects of...
Here’s a primer for Canadians on choosing between employment and self-employment for a new work arrangement.