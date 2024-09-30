Before you convert RRSPs to RRIFs

When you have a registered retirement savings plan (RRSP), you can only keep it open until December 31 of the year you turn 71. By that deadline, you must choose from these three options:

Cash in the account. Buy an annuity from a life insurance company. Convert the account to a registered retirement income fund (RRIF).

Cashing in an RRSP

Cashing in RRSPs is not typically advised, unless the account amount is relatively small. Money withdrawn from an RRSP is considered income, so the entire account would be fully taxable if collapsed.

Buying an annuity with an RRSP

Annuities are coming back into vogue now, since interest rates have been rising the past few years. However, they are still a relatively unused registered account solution. When you buy an annuity, you hand over a lump sum of money in exchange for an ongoing payment from a life insurance company, and the income taxes are deferred until the annuity pays you in regular installments. So it’s like buying a pension.

Annuities can be a good option for Canadians without a pension, so that at least a portion of their retirement income guaranteed. Good candidates also include those with a low investment risk tolerance, or people in good health who expect to have a long life expectancy.

Converting an RRSP into a RRIF

The last RRSP solution is the most common. Many Canadians convert their RRSP account to a RRIF account. A RRIF has minimum withdrawals that you need to take each year based on your age, and those rise over time. RRIF withdrawals are taxable income to the recipient.

When should you consolidate registered accounts to prep for retirement income?

You can consolidate your RRSPs when you convert them into a RRIF so that you have a single registered account. You can also consolidate your RRSPs long before you convert them to RRIFs. So, if you have multiple RRSP accounts, you could consider consolidating them at any time.

Consolidation has its benefits, including having a single RRSP account to monitor. It also leads to lower account administration fees and/or investment management fees.

Can an RRSP and a spousal RRSP be combined into a single RRSP?

A spousal RRSP is an account that one spouse owns but to which the other spouse contributes. The intention is to allow the use of the contributor’s RRSP room and the contributor claims tax deductions on the contributions. The withdrawals from the account become taxable to the other account holder.