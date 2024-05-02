Image by freepik

The minimum age at which you can convert a registered retirement savings plan (RRSP) to a registered retirement income fund (RRIF) varies by province: it’s 50 in some, and 55 in others. But starting the year after conversion, you must begin to make minimum withdrawals from your RRIF. The table below includes the minimum withdrawal rates for all RRIFs set up after 1992. It shows the percentage of the account balance (at the previous year-end) that must be paid out in the current year.