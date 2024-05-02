Downloadable RRIF withdrawal rates chart 2024
How much can you take from your RRIF in 2024? That depends on your age. Check the rate for you in the downloadable withdrawal chart.
The minimum age at which you can convert a registered retirement savings plan (RRSP) to a registered retirement income fund (RRIF) varies by province: it’s 50 in some, and 55 in others. But starting the year after conversion, you must begin to make minimum withdrawals from your RRIF. The table below includes the minimum withdrawal rates for all RRIFs set up after 1992. It shows the percentage of the account balance (at the previous year-end) that must be paid out in the current year.
How to use the table: Slide the columns right or left using your fingers or mouse to see all the columns. You can download the data to your device in Excel, CSV and PDF formats.
|wdt_ID
|Age at end of previous year
|Withdrawal rate for current year
|Age at end of previous year
|Withdrawal rate for current year
|1
|55
|2.86%
|76
|5.98%
|2
|56
|2.94%
|77
|6.17%
|3
|57
|3.03%
|78
|6.36%
|4
|58
|3.13%
|79
|6.58%
|5
|59
|3.23%
|80
|6.82%
|6
|60
|3.33%
|81
|7.08%
|7
|61
|3.45%
|82
|7.38%
|8
|62
|3.57%
|83
|7.71%
|9
|63
|3.70%
|84
|8.08%
|10
|64
|3.85%
|85
|8.51%
|11
|65
|4.00%
|86
|8.99%
|12
|66
|4.17%
|87
|9.55%
|13
|67
|4.35%
|88
|10.21%
|14
|68
|4.55%
|89
|10.99%
|15
|69
|4.76%
|90
|11.92%
|16
|70
|5.00%
|91
|13.06%
|17
|71
|5.28%
|92
|14.49%
|18
|72
|5.40%
|93
|16.34%
|19
|73
|5.53%
|94
|18.79%
|20
|74
|5.67%
|95+
|20.00%
|21
|75
|5.82%
|Age at end of previous year
|Withdrawal rate for current year
|Age at end of previous year
|Withdrawal rate for current year
Source: Rates calculated using the CRA’s prescribed factors formulas.
This was excerpted from RRIF and LIF withdrawal rates: Everything you need to know by Jason Heath, CFP.
