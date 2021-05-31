Our guide will help you pick the right card to fit your online spending habits, deliver cash back and other rewards, and maybe even save the foreign transaction fees on purchases made with vendors outside of Canada.
In Canada, online shopping accounts for purchases in the billions annually, and it’s easy to see why. Instead of pounding the pavement, braving fitting rooms or standing in lines, online shoppers make their purchases with a few clicks and taps. Plus, who doesn’t like getting mail?
When it comes to picking a credit card for online shopping, things get a little bit more complex. If you collect points or cash back, you may be well-versed in your spending categories. But sometimes (not always) an online purchase doesn’t “reward” you as you’d expect. If, for example, your card offers rewards on groceries, you may expect bonus credits when you order groceries online. Depending on your credit card, however, your online grocery spend might show up in the generic “everything else” category. When shopping online, not all cards are created equal. These picks will earn you more than the standard 0.5% to 1% in rewards.
With a standard cash back rate of 2% on everything—including online purchases—the American Express SimplyCash Preferred card will accelerate earnings on each and every purchase. Even better, they’re offering a juicy introductory rate of 10% to new members for the first four months. And, at $99 annually, this card costs a little less than the typical $120 charged by most cards in this category.
Annual fee: $99
Earn rate: 2% cash back on everything
Welcome offer: 10% cash back for new members for 4 months (up to $400 in cash back)
The MBNA Rewards World Elite card allows you to earn 2 MBNA Rewards points per dollar spent on everything you buy with your card, including online purchases. MBNA Rewards can be redeemed for travel and the points never expire. When used against travel purchases, 100 points are worth $1—letting you pocket an impressive 2% in travel rewards on every dollar spent. The welcome offer alone is a solid start, worth $300 toward travel.
Annual fee: $120
Earn rate: 2 MBNA points per $1
Welcome offer: Earn up to 30,000 MBNA Rewards points (20,000 after $2,000 in eligible purchases within the first 90 days plus 10,000 points with paperless e-statement enrolment). Offer valid until April 30, 2020.
Income requirement: $80,000 personal or $150,000 household
The Rogers World Elite Mastercard is a no-fee cash-back option that’s available only to those with a personal annual income of $80,000 or $150,000 for the household. Currently, this card delivers an impressive 1.5% cash back on every purchase and 3% on website purchases made in U.S. currency. A welcome bonus of $25 when you make a purchase within three months is a great way to start.
As you consider your options, it’s important to note that the card’s savings on foreign transaction fees does not apply to currencies other than U.S.; and you need to spend at least $15,000 per year on the card in order to continue qualifying to use it.
Annual fee: $0
Earn rate: 1.5% regular cash back; and e% back on purchases in a foreign currency (which nets you 0.5% back after foreign exchange fees)
Welcome offer: $25 in cash back after first purchase within 3 months
Income requirement: $80,000 personal or $150,000 household
Operating in the TD Rewards program, the TD First Class Travel Visa Infinite earns you 3 points per dollar (1.5% in travel rewards) spent on all your everyday purchases including online purchases. This card comes with a solid welcome bonus of up to 60,000 TD Rewards points, which have a travel value of $300 on ExpediaforTD.com
Annual fee: $120
Earn rate: 3 TD Rewards points per dollar spent
Welcome offer: The annual fee ($120) and fee for your first additional cardholder ($50) are waived for the first year; that’s a savings of $170, and with two of you earning TD Points, you can reach your goals faster.
Income requirement: $60,000 personal or $100,000 household
Meridian Visa Infinite Travel Rewards cardholders earn 1.5 points per dollar (1.50% in travel rewards) on all purchases, including online and 3 points per dollar on purchases made in foreign currencies, which covers the foreign transaction fee with a little left over.
Annual fee: $99
Earn rate: 1.5 points per dollar; 3 points per dollar on purchases made in foreign currencies
Welcome offer: Fee waiver for first year
Income requirement: $60,000 personal or $100,000 household
Home Trust Preferred Visa is a good, basic cash-back card that carries no annual fee. With this card, you’ll receive 1% cashback on all Canadian purchases. Even better, purchases made in another currency on this card aren’t charged a foreign transaction fee—this is an automatic savings of 2.5 to 3% and super-valuable for those who shop at online retailers from the United States. The Home Trust Preferred Visa is easy to apply for, and there’s no specified income requirement to get approved.
Annual fee: $0
Earn rate: 1% cash back per dollar on Canadian purchases. No foreign transaction fee on international purchases
When it comes to online shopping, not all credit cards deliver the same benefits. With these cards, you’ll make the most of each and every purchase.
Amazon.ca Rewards Mastercard
Ideal for frequent Amazon shoppers, this no-fee card earns 2.5% in Amazon Rewards points per dollar spent on Amazon.ca for Amazon Prime members (1.5% if you’re not), and 1% back on everything else. The 2.5% back on foreign purchases offsets the foreign exchange fee on your cross-borders shopping sprees. Plus, there’s an attractive welcome bonus of 5% on Amazon.ca for the first 6 months up to $150 in rewards. Amazon.ca Rewards Mastercard points can be redeemed for Amazon gift cards.
Annual fee: $0
Earn rate: 2.5% back for Amazon Prime members on Amazon.ca spends, 1.5% back on Amazon.ca spends for non-members, and 1% back on everything else
Welcome offer: 5% back at Amazon.ca, Whole Foods Market stores, grocery stores, and restaurants for 6 months up to $3,000 in eligible purchases (for a value of $150)
If you carry a balance and are looking to manage credit card interest, look no further than the MBNA True Line Mastercard. With no annual fee and a regular purchase interest rate of 12.99%, a full 7% less than the standard 19.99%, this card will help you get your debt in check.
The Rogers World Elite Mastercard is changing In July or August, 2020. The earn rate is going down to 1.5%, and forex earn rate is going down to 3%. Still a good card, but they have also implemented a minimum yearly Spend of $15000.00 to keep the card.
The Amazon rewards are automatically deposited as a credit into your Amazon shopping account. I don’t find this a problem, but don’t expect to be able to turn your rewards into cash back.
On the Mbna World Elite card, although your travel rewards are redeemed at 2%, everything else is redeemed at 1.6%. Decent earn rate, but, the yearly fee is steep and takes a chunk out of the earn rate.