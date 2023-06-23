What’s new on Netflix Canada? The cheapest ad-free plan is gone
The basic plan is leaving Netflix—in fact, it’s already gone. Here are the different Netflix plans still available to Canadians, plus low-cost alternatives.
If you subscribe to Netflix’s basic plan, you might want to hang on to it—and if you were thinking about signing up, you’re out of luck.
Netflix usually announces changes to its services months in advance, but on or about June 23, it removed the basic plan from its roster without notice. Buried deep in its help and support pages, though, there are some details.
According to pricing details on the company’s website, “The Basic plan is no longer available for new or rejoining members. If you are currently on the Basic plan, you can remain on this plan until you change plans or cancel your account.”
The basic plan was Netflix’s lowest-cost ad-free option, at $9.99 per month. The price jump to the next ad-free option, the standard plan, is substantial—an additional $6.50 per month, which is 65% higher than the cost of the basic plan.
If you’re new to the platform or re-subscribing, your plan options are now down to three:
Netflix introduced this pricing structure, including the basic plan, in February 2023, in a move widely viewed as targeting password sharing.
Its basic plan was limited to watching and downloading on one device, whereas the standard plans can be used on two devices, and the premium plan, four devices. The premium plan also includes better video quality (4K and HDR, rather than 1080p).
For more details on Netflix plans and other platforms, read our guide to the best streaming services in Canada.
If you’re looking for something to watch on your smart TV, computer, tablet or even your phone, you do have alternatives to Netflix that are $10 or less.
If you’re a regular Amazon.ca shopper (racking up retail points with your credit card), know that your Amazon Prime membership fee includes Amazon Prime Video. Otherwise, it’s $9.99 a month or $99 for the year.
For $8.99 a month, you can opt for the basic plan, after trying a free seven-day trial, of course. You won’t get a Netflix-sized range of options, but there’s some good TV to be watched, like the much-loved Ted Lasso.
One of the cheaper streaming options out there for Canadians, CBC Gem is just $4.99 per month. There’s lots to watch with a Canadiana twist. For example, Kuki Singh and son Chandan Singh star in their own reality show about their popular bridal boutique in Toronto.
This free option has more than 45,000 movies and shows, and over 100 live news channels. But similar to Netflix’s $5.99 standard with ads plan, it does have commercials.
