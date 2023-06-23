Netflix usually announces changes to its services months in advance, but on or about June 23, it removed the basic plan from its roster without notice. Buried deep in its help and support pages, though, there are some details.

According to pricing details on the company’s website, “The Basic plan is no longer available for new or rejoining members. If you are currently on the Basic plan, you can remain on this plan until you change plans or cancel your account.”

The basic plan was Netflix’s lowest-cost ad-free option, at $9.99 per month. The price jump to the next ad-free option, the standard plan, is substantial—an additional $6.50 per month, which is 65% higher than the cost of the basic plan.

If you’re new to the platform or re-subscribing, your plan options are now down to three:

Standard with ads: $5.99 per month

Standard: $16.49 per month, plus $7.99 to add an “extra member slot” (someone who doesn’t live in your household)

Premium: $20.99 per month, plus $7.99 per extra member slot (up to two)

Netflix introduced this pricing structure, including the basic plan, in February 2023, in a move widely viewed as targeting password sharing.

Its basic plan was limited to watching and downloading on one device, whereas the standard plans can be used on two devices, and the premium plan, four devices. The premium plan also includes better video quality (4K and HDR, rather than 1080p).

For more details on Netflix plans and other platforms, read our guide to the best streaming services in Canada.

Netflix alternatives

If you’re looking for something to watch on your smart TV, computer, tablet or even your phone, you do have alternatives to Netflix that are $10 or less.