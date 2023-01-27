Who are your money heroes?

Kuki: My father taught me all my lessons today about money.

Chandan: Jim Rohn taught me a simple lesson about what to do with my income at an early age. That’s 70% towards expenses, 10% to charity, 10% to active investments and 10% to passive investments. And I have done my best to keep those fundamental lessons to this day.

How do you like to spend your free time?

Kuki: I love to watch the Toronto Maple Leafs play. I love sports. Sports are my favourite hobby.

Chandan: I love to travel, if I am spending time with my wife. Eating good food in a new city or country while exploring the local streets is a special feeling. I get to slow down and be present. When alone at home, I love escaping to a different world or time period on my PS5/Xbox/Nintendo through a video game.

If money were no object, what would you be doing right now?

Kuki: I would like to spend more time with my granddaughter and friends.

Chandan: I would like to take a four-week vacation and travel the world, while being able to work remotely and checking into my businesses from afar. I love what I do for a living—being a part of a couple’s wedding journey never feels like work. However, the longest vacation I ever took was one week. So being able to take more time off of work would feel like a luxury.

What’s the first thing you remember buying with your own money?

Kuki: Roller skates. I always wanted roller skates, and no one had them in my village. I was the first. I would hold on to the back of trolleys and go from one village to another. The local villagers would yell at me that I would hurt myself. But I was never scared. It’s a good memory.

Chandan: One day my dad came home with boxes of chocolate bars which he bought in bulk. I think he got a good deal from the local supermarket. I must’ve been 10 years old. I got sick of eating the chocolate in a few days, so I packed them in my lunch box and sold them for $1 to $2 a piece to my peers during lunch and recess without my parents knowing. I remember going into an Asian shop across from Gerrard Square Mall and they sold Pokémon cards, and other trinkets like these glitter bracelets. I don’t know why, as a boy in grade 5, I thought it would be a good idea to take this money I had saved up and buy glitter bracelets. I had a feeling they would be a hit—and they were. I must have sold about $100 worth of bracelets that week. I took that money and put it aside to fund my next venture, flipping designer polos. I saved up the money I earned from that, and then invested in a dozen Xbox consoles when they just launched. I got scammed. I lost it all. I learned a lot about entrepreneurship as a child, probably from watching my parents work from behind the store counter.