Mastercard and Visa are reducing interchange fees by up to 27% in a move that Ottawa says will save businesses about $1 billion over five years.

Arber Gjoci of Lili’s Grill in Toronto said the changes are welcome as his family has been stressed about fees and other costs since opening the restaurant almost a year ago.

“Hopefully, you know, we can save a little bit, every little bit counts. So hopefully at the end of the next quarter we’ll see the difference.”

He said the family is still getting used to all the fees that come with credit cards as their last restaurant was cash only with an ATM inside. But that they made the switch since so many people would walk out when they learned cards weren’t accepted.

“We have no other option,” said Gjoci. “We don’t want the payment option to be a limiter for how many customers we could bring in.”

Some payment processors already passing on savings to customers

Dan Kelly, president of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, thanked Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland for seeing the deal through. In a statement, he said qualifying businesses could expect about $350 savings per year for each $100,000 in Visa sales and about $200 in savings per year for each $100,000 in Mastercard sales.

To qualify, businesses’ sales volume can’t exceed $300,000 on Visa and $175,000 for Mastercard.

The change officially takes place Saturday, but some payment processors have already started to pass on the savings.