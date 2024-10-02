Financial institutions know whatever card you get is likely to be kept for a long time.

These products are “sticky,” said Robin Taub, a chartered professional accountant in Toronto, and author of The Wisest Investment: Teaching Your Kids to Be Responsible, Independent and Money-Smart for Life.

“Once you have a relationship and a card or accounts with one bank, you don’t often change,” she said. “That’s why you’re seeing so many of these (credit card) promotions and kiosks on campus.”

Facing a likely long-term commitment with whichever card they choose, students should be picky in the face of “giveaways and freebies,” she added.

What to look for in a student credit card

The top three considerations when choosing a card are annual fees, interest rates and rewards, said Taub. The first two should be as low as possible, while the third should be as high as possible, based on your lifestyle.

Most credit cards carry interest rates of around 20%, with cash advances higher, although there may be promotional rates offered at signup. In this stage of their financial life, however, Taub said students shouldn’t tangle with interest at all.

“Just understand the minimum payment—when you go into your (statement), they make that minimum payment a little more visually obvious than the full amount, right?” she said. “Don’t just pay that minimum balance, because then you’re carrying a balance at that rate of interest.

“Try and pay the full amount, and pay it on time to avoid penalties and interest,” Taub added, “and to build a credit rating.”