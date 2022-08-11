Decorating your rental with stuff you already own
Elias Blunden-Stone of The Room Editor shares the pitfalls of redecorating from scratch and the best ways to restore a tired space on a budget.
Canadians spent a lot of money feathering their nests in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Between March and September 2020, nearly 45% of Canadians bought either furniture, electronics or appliances, and nearly 37% conducted significant renovations, according to this Ipsos survey.
But when you rent, you can’t just paint the walls or hang up art without getting your landlord’s permission first. So what can renters do to decorate on a budget? Before slapping down cash or a credit card, Elias Blunden-Stone, who runs The Room Editor—a service in which he reuses his clients’ belongings to redesign their space, says to start with what you already have.
“Working with what you have first—by moving stuff around to make it work harder, smarter or more beautifully, and only then adding affordable but impactful finds—always made more sense to me than starting from scratch and spending a ton,” says Blunden-Stone, who describes himself as a stylist, design journalist, collector, artist, maker, and passionate and savvy shopper.
MoneySense connected with Blunden-Stone to chat about how people can create or update their spaces in a fun yet financially smart way.
Spending more money on certain items than they have to. I pattern a very simple and affordable model of how to edit your space. Most of my clients are surprised by what is available to buy for less than they expected. They think they have to spend more money on certain home goods, and I show them affordable directions they might not have been aware of.
Starting from scratch can be necessary, so I don’t discourage it under the right circumstances. Day to day, I think people mistake being tired of the things in their space for disliking them, so they decide to get rid of it all and start from scratch. In real life, when you are tired, you move around or you take a nap. Applying these same principles [to redecorating] by moving things around—giving them a good clean polish or taking a break from them by putting them aside for a while and shifting focus onto other things you have—will give you a fresh perspective before you start to spend on new things.
First, there’s the savings, as you’re not likely to spend as much money on new things as you might be to refresh or reframe the things you already have. You are also eliminating the waste of throwing things away, and the terrible impact that may have [on the environment].
Interior designers have a different and amazing set of skills, and they work at a different level [than I do]. What I have done is create a service for people who don’t want the financial impact of the traditional design route. I take on very small jobs, such as finding a single lamp or rug. I embrace budget retailers, encourage DIY and suggest easy ways for clients to refresh and reframe their possessions themselves. I let clients do their own purchasing in their own time and at their own pace. This saves them not only in spending, but it saves them from feeling any kind of pressure.
The top five things I would advise when tackling a space on a small budget are:
A fresh set of eyes is a great way to kickstart your own editing process, so:
Most things are in your space because you bought them. You may not love what they are doing at the moment, but you own them for a reason. Why not remember that love and make them work?
