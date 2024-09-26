Regulations that came into effect on Sept. 3 introduced protections for gig workers in the province, including: a minimum wage, mileage compensation, upfront fare transparency, and rules for account deactivation and dispute resolution. The regulations also give workers access to workers’ compensation through WorkSafeBC, a provincial agency that supports injured workers.

If you’re a gig worker or considering working through an app, here’s what you need to know about the rights you have across the country.

What led to new gig worker protections in B.C.?

The regulations come after years of efforts by unions and gig workers themselves to have gig work covered by provincial employment standards. In provincial labour law, app-based workers are considered independent contractors rather than employees, which means they haven’t been eligible for traditional employment protections, such as a minimum wage and rules around termination and severance pay. Gig work platforms also don’t have to make employment insurance (EI) or Canada Pension Plan (CPP) contributions on behalf of gig workers.

The workforce for ride-hailing and delivery platforms, including Uber, DoorDash, SkipTheDishes and Lyft, grew 46% in 2023, according to Statistics Canada’s December 2023 labour force survey. That brought the total number of workers aged 16 to 69 to 365,000, up from 250,000 in 2022. Landed immigrants accounted for almost six in 10 of those workers.

B.C.’s rules are a “step in the right direction,” says Jim Stanford, an economist and the director of the Centre for Future Work, a progressive research institute. But gig work is still largely the “wild west of employment,” he says, and there are few avenues for workers to assert their rights.

Wages for gig workers

B.C. is the first province or territory to implement a minimum wage for gig workers. At $20.88 per hour, the rate is 120% of the regular provincial minimum wage of $17.40 per hour. It only applies to “engaged time,” meaning the time drivers and couriers actually spend on assignments—hence the wage premium. Workers whose engaged time over a select pay period falls below the gig worker minimum wage are topped up by the platform at the time they’re paid. (Tips are not included in the minimum wage calculation.)

“The equation is difficult and it’s not perfect, but it aims to start to address idle time, when someone is waiting to pick up a person or package,” says Pablo Godoy, director of emerging sectors for the United Food and Commercial Workers Canada (UFCW), a private sector union. The UFCW Canada signed an agreement with Uber Canada in 2022 that made the union the official representative for Uber drivers and delivery workers across the country.

Tips and vehicle allowances

As part of the new legislation, B.C. has mandated that platforms pay workers 100% of their tips. It has also introduced a vehicle allowance to compensate workers for the cost of maintaining their vehicles. Drivers receive 45 cents per kilometre for personal vehicles and 35 cents per kilometre for other forms of transportation, including motorized e-bikes and bicycles. (Those who travel by foot aren’t eligible for the allowance.)