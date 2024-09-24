Is it better to be an employee or self-employed?
Here’s a primer for Canadians on choosing between employment and self-employment for a new work arrangement.
Advertisement
Here’s a primer for Canadians on choosing between employment and self-employment for a new work arrangement.
Advertisement
I am wondering what the best way is to manage this work situation. Do I operate as an employee or contractor? Do I set up a limited company? What are the tax requirements and how do I prepare and manage that?
—Elza
I get asked from time to time, Elza, about whether it’s better to be an employee or self-employed. I get the impression that Canadians think self-employment is better because you may pay less tax. That’s not necessarily the case, and sometimes, employment status isn’t really up to us, after all.
Advertisement
The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) uses an important distinction when evaluating a relationship between a worker and a business: the difference is between a contract for “services” and a “contract of service.”
A contract for services is a business relationship, like when you hire a contractor to renovate your bathroom or a snow removal company to clear your driveway. Neither the general contractor nor the snowplow driver is your employee. They do not work for you. They provide work for you.
If you own a restaurant and hire a cook, or you own a store and hire a cashier, this is a contract of service. You set the shifts and the terms of employment, so it’s a different type of relationship.
When in doubt about your employment status, the CRA considers six primary factors, Elza.
It’s also more likely that you’re an employee if you’re only providing services to a single payer. Someone who is self-employed tends to have multiple clients or customers.
If you’re self-employed and run a business that has a significant amount of risk, Elza, you may want to consider incorporating. This can limit your liability.
If you have business partners, incorporation can also be a more efficient way to involve shareholders or raise capital.
One of the main tax advantages of incorporating is the ability to retain savings within the corporation. You may benefit from a corporate small business tax rate that’s around 40% lower than the top personal tax rate.
Advertisement
However, Elza, it generally makes sense for incorporated business owners to maximize their contributions to registered retirement savings plans (RRSPs), tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs) and other tax-preferred personal accounts. So, saving a small amount in your corporation, such as $5,000 per year, may not be sufficient justification for incorporation—unless there’s a non-tax reason to incorporate in the first place.
It’s a misconception that corporations can claim more tax deductions than sole proprietors. The tax deductibility of business expenses is similar in both instances.
However, a self-employed worker can claim more expenses than an employee. So, if you’re an employee who files as a self-employed worker, you run the risk that the CRA will disagree with your claim and deny expenses you deducted.
Whether you’re self-employed or not impacts not only your eligible tax deductions, Elza. It also influences how your income tax is remitted to the CRA, your Canada Pension Plan (CPP) contributions, your eligibility for Employment Insurance (EI), and possibly your entitlement to a severance or termination pay.
There may be cases that can be tilted more towards employment or self-employment, Elza, by changing the work conditions to favour one over the other. But the distinction between the two is usually pretty clear. So, you cannot just pick which you prefer. The fact pattern is what dictates whether you are an employee or self-employed.
If you’re really in doubt, a payer or a worker can request a ruling from the CRA.
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
U.S. cuts interest rates, Canadian inflation down to 2%, FedEx shares fall sharply, and should you be wary of...
What does the founder of 1-800 Got Junk think about money? Find out why he’d never buy a Ferrari...
Rent is expensive in Canada. What’s contributing to high and ever-increasing rent prices? Find out and see how you...
You can use a HELOC for leveraged investing. But what happens if you sell your home and want to...
Inflation’s down, a nuclear-powered Oracle rises, Empire and Dollarama thrive, and the S&P 500 welcomes new family members.
Bare trust reporting requirements have gone through a few different iterations in recent years. Here’s where things stand for...
Seniors seeking a decumulation strategy may be asking the wrong questions. Start with your spending plan, then model how...
Canada cuts rates again. Can Couche-Tard take over the convenience-store world? Mag 7 outperformance trend may be done. Dollarama...
Created By
Ratehub.ca
Opening an RESP is a great way to contribute to your grandchildren’s education costs. But what happens if you...