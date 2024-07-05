All self-employed people should bother. Here’s why.

First of all, what are the taxes? The two taxes Canadians charge for goods and services are the goods and services tax (GST) and provincial sales tax (PST). The rate of GST is 5% across the country, while provincial sales tax (PST) varies. In Ontario and the four Atlantic provinces, GST and PST are combined into a harmonized sales tax (HST). Ontario’s HST is 13%. In the four Atlantic provinces, it’s 15%.

Among the provinces that charge PST separately, only Quebec requires that self-employed sole proprietors collect, remit and report it on income over $30,000. The Quebec sales tax (QST) rate is currently 9.975%. Freelancers in the West need only add the 5% GST to their invoices.

Two myths about getting a GST/HST number

Two things make self-employed Canadians hesitate about adding GST or HST to their bill. The first is a widespread belief that you can only register for GST and HST numbers if your freelance business has more than $30,000 in revenue.

This is a myth. If you do bill more than $30,000 over four consecutive calendar quarters (not a calendar year), you will be legally obliged to charge sales tax. But anyone running an independent business can register and charge sales tax, whatever they earn.

The second reason freelancers hesitate is that they think it’s too much of a hassle to register for a GST/HST number, collect the taxes and pay remittances to the governments. It does involve a bit of work, but it’s good business. Here’s why.

The advantage of charging HST

When my spouse and I started working as freelance writers almost 30 years ago, we signed up for GST and QST from the get-go, even before we had the faintest chance of earning $30,000. Why? All the other young freelancers around us were wondering if they should bother. We did our research and asked some more experienced people in the field.

The first thing they told us was that charging GST and sales tax would make us look serious. Over the decades, we have seen how true this is. Charging sales tax is smart because success attracts success. Solid, well-established clients generally want to do business with other solid, well-established professionals. Self-employed workers who don’t charge sales tax look like amateurs and fly-by-nights. We are now passing down this wisdom to our own daughter, an aspiring filmmaker whom we hope will register for HST before she graduates from university!