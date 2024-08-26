These digital-first bragging rights are known as micro-credentials, and they’re booming right now. Micro-credentialing has been accelerated by the pandemic-driven demand for online learning, job-seekers’ efforts to upskill or reskill, and educational institutions’ desire to attract more students.

If you’re looking to increase your skill set or stand out from a sea of job candidates, micro-credentials could be a worthwhile investment—plus, you may qualify for financial assistance or tax credits. The trick is to choose a micro-credential program that’s right for you and your goals.

What is a micro-credential?

A micro-credential is similar to a certificate or a degree, but more targeted and with less of a time commitment. Essentially, it’s a skills or learning upgrade that is focused on helping workers meet the needs of employers—or, conversely, of helping employers find or train workers with the skills they need. And it’s a recorded achievement: you earn a badge or certificate, or something else to prove you earned each particular credential.

Micro-credential programs are often offered by universities and colleges, but you’ll also find programs from major employers like IBM and Salesforce, specialty providers such as FutureLearn and Coursera, and non-profits. Many other individuals and organizations offer learning and training programs, too: you might see courses available from your favourite finance blogger, or from organizations like Raw Signal Group and The Trauma of Money. Since trustworthiness is a key factor in micro-credentials, institutions that already have that trust baked in are well placed to flourish in this relatively new industry. Whether you choose to go with an accredited educational institution or a startup depends on what you want to learn and why.

What are people most interested in when it comes to micro-credentials? According to Google data from early August 2024, top searches include:

PMP (project management professional) CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) Food handler Food safety BLS (basic life support) CSM (certified scrum master) WHMIS (Workplace Hazardous Materials Information System) Smart Serve certification (responsible liquor training program for Ontario) Cybersecurity certifications Google certification

And the top-searched topics on eCampusOntario’s Micro-credentials Portal over the past 12 months are:

Project management Accounting Data Leadership Business Payroll Health Marketing Mental health Finance Human resources Data science Law Python Construction Education Writing Digital marketing Healthcare Cybersecurity

According to the Higher Education Quality Council of Ontario (HEQCO), the two defining features of micro-credentials are a narrow scope and a short completion time. That makes efficiency the primary appeal of micro-credential programs. Degrees take years to complete and often contain requirements that are superfluous for those in mid-career. And, of course, many Canadians simply don’t have the resources to take extended time off to upgrade their skills or go back to school full-time.

Micro-credential programs are appealing in other ways, too. Many are offered online or in a hybrid format, meaning students can complete them on their own schedule. Micro-credentials also tend to be timely and relevant, so that people can acquire competencies they can use immediately. Canada-based programs can be a useful bridge for newcomers trying to localize their international skill sets and experience. Plus, they’re more affordable than traditional in-depth education and skills programs. In essence, they’re mini-programs that offer you what you need, when you need it—and no more.