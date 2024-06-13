Poor productivity should concern us all: It measures how much the average worker earns each year, how well our living standards compare to counterparts elsewhere in the world, and how much money we have to fund public institutions like schools, hospitals and other critical infrastructure—all of which can affect growing income inequality.

Why skills training is more important than ever

As Canada’s productivity continues to fall behind that of its G7 peers, it will be up to a new generation of workers to pick up the pieces. Luckily, one of the most critical things they can do next is obvious: train themselves and their teams in the right mix of skills and technologies. Or, as Rogers herself put it: “Doing the jobs we’re doing, but [doing] them more efficiently.”

But where do workers begin in an era of rapidly changing technology that has reduced the half-life (the length of time a skill remains relevant at work) of some skills to fewer than five years?

If saving up for a Masters of Business Administration (MBA) seems too daunting, don’t worry. According to Jennifer Campbell, director of the Master of Management Analytics program at Queen’s University’s Smith School of Business, there are workshops, bootcamps and other learning formats that can expose learners to a wide range of perspectives, technologies and practices, sometimes in as little as a day or two.

“The beauty of it is you don’t have to quit your day job,” she says. “And you can often take what you’ve learned and immediately apply it in your current workplace.”

“The job of a senior executive has become far more complex than it’s ever been,” says Gervase Bushe, a professor of leadership and organizational development at Simon Fraser University’s Beedie School of Business. “The rate of innovation is faster and there’s an acceleration of global issues that develops in ways you can’t predict.”

What Bushe says applies to everyone. He suggests workers evaluate learning opportunities across two dimensions. Many leadership courses, for example, focus on horizontal skill development— picking up technical skills and domain-specific expertise. This can, for example, include learning a computer programming language, project management tools or how to use bookkeeping or accounting software. However, the best programs should also further your vertical development, which includes your emotional intelligence, ability to make sense of paradoxes and your capacity to handle and lead others through change.

The skills businesses are investing in now

Experts cite a lack of investment in technology as a big part of Canada’s productivity problem, which means staying relevant and excelling in today’s job market increasingly means learning to make the right judgment calls in terms of which technologies and skills will move the needle in a particular organization or sector.