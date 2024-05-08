Advertisement

Young Canadian men looking at their options on what to do with his income tax refund.

How long it takes to get your tax refund in Canada—and how to spend it

Got a refund? Lucky you! Find out when you’ll get the money, what to do with your income tax...

A dad and teenage son hug while playing basketball on their driveway

How much money should I have saved by age 40?

A woman with a side hustle works diligently on her artwork at her desk.

The best bank accounts for side hustles in Canada

The best bank accounts for side hustles including options with no fees, unlimited transactions, rewards, high interest, and no...

Woman, looking at her phone wondering, "Can I get scammed through e-transfer?"

“Can I get scammed through an e-transfer?”—and other questions about protecting yourself from fraud

Receive a sus text? Does an email look off? Is a family member asking for money? Why is the...

International students in Canada laugh and talk while sitting outsideon campus.

Can international students work more than 40 hours in Canada in 2024?—and other questions, answered

Tuition is expensive in Canada—especially if you’re from abroad. Here are some ways for international students to make money...

A smiling young computer developer with three of his colleagues in a boardroom.

The best cities in Canada for work for newcomers

Family summer scene fishing at a dock

A closer look at “Sell in May and go away”

A pattern in the markets works—until it doesn’t. Investors will be better off focusing on the fundamentals.

Real estate investor in apartment neighbourhood

Home buyers’ alert: Terms you may not know, but should

Understanding industry jargon can make you a better real estate investor.

Chrystia Freeland shown, as the tech industry responds to the federal budget for 2024

How will the changes to capital gains in Canada affect tech sector?

Tech industry warns that the budget's capital gains proposals could cause “irreparable harm.”

Young Canadian family grapples with budget

Federal Budget 2024: How it will affect Canadians’ finances and taxes

Learn how the federal government’s 2024 budget can affect you and your money.

