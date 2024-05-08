Robert Furtado, the CEO of education marketplace CourseCompare, says AI is riskiest for jobs that require highly specialized and repetitive work. That could include reviewing legal documents or a company’s financial updates, answering queries at a customer service desk or even reading X-ray scans. In countries like South Africa and India, low-paid content creators have faced significant hardship thanks to programs like ChatGPT and Perplexity.

“Every field will see the impact of AI in some way,” says Aaron Genest, senior applications engineering manager at Siemens Canada.

But all these AI developments don’t mean accountants, customer service representatives and content marketers are doomed to be unemployable in future. Many AI experts differentiate between AI’s abilities to perform an entire job or a task. Workers often handle a multitude of tasks over the course of a day, from answering emails to inspecting a job site, and AI is still a highly specialized technology. ChatGPT might be able to write a cover letter for a sales position, for example, but it can’t grow a company’s sales numbers.

Will AI make my job obsolete?

Largely, no. While there are some roles, like data entry specialists and office administrators, that are at high risk of replacement by AI because of how quickly it can process large swathes of data, employment experts largely do not see AI putting most Canadian workers out of a job. In their view, humans are better at juggling the many different skills that go into most modern jobs.

“We only see around 10% to 13% of organizations using this to actually replace roles,” says Jason Galea, a director in KPMG’s People and Change Practice. Instead, he says, most Canadian companies that are experimenting with AI incorporate it as a layer into the workload of their existing employees. And this doesn’t just apply to managers or creatives: even jobs involving a lot of rote information retrieval, such as reading medical imaging results or researching legal precedents, are not necessarily on the chopping block.

“Many specialized skills will continue to be valuable to employers, but artificial intelligence will put a premium on people’s ability to apply these different skills creatively, exercise sound judgment, think critically about problems and collaborate and communicate effectively within teams,” Furtado wrote in an email.

Here’s how AI is currently working its way into the largest sectors of the Canadian economy, and what it means for employees.

AI in real estate

Canada’s real estate, rental and leasing sector accounted for a staggering $295 billion in output last year, according to Statistics Canada data, employing around 350,000 people nationwide. These employees include real estate agents, mortgage brokers, data entry clerks and property assessors. Average salaries in the real estate sector vary by position, but real estate agents themselves earn an average of $100,000 a year, according to Talent.ca.