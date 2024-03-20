Job Average salary in Canada Annual tuition Midwife $111,000 $8,000 to $23,000 Dental hygienist $98,000 $9,000 to $55,000 Acupuncturist $98,000 $5,000 to $45,000 Physical therapist $94,000 $10,000 to $42,000 Massage therapist $87,000 $8,000 to $35,000 X-ray technician $82,000 $7,000 to $30,000 Paramedic $66,000 $5,000 to $20,000 Personal support worker $65,000 $2,000 to $4,000 Pharmacy technician $50,000 $5,000 to $30,000 Ultrasound technician $37,000 $5,000 to $37,000 Note: Tuition shown in ranges, as the costs vary from program to program as well as student status.

10 in-demand healthcare jobs that don’t require a degree

The following list of healthcare jobs is by no means exhaustive, but it gives you a starting point in your medical career research. The base salaries come directly from those submitted by Canadian healthcare professionals to job posting website Indeed. Think about your return on investment of pursuing relevant training and education in each discipline.

1. Midwife

Average salary: $111,000

From the first weeks of conception to well after delivery, midwives provide assistance to those experiencing pregnancy, childbirth and postpartum. This includes monitoring fetal health via ultrasounds, screening bloodwork and coaching. Becoming a midwife involves either getting a four-year university degree or a related postsecondary program in the field. It’s a regulated field. Tuition costs can range from $8,000 to $23,000. Like a doctor, this role also requires a period of hands-on training, and licensing rules and costs vary by province.

2. Dental hygienist

Average salary: $98,000

Cleaning teeth is just one aspect of this job, but it also involves monitoring for health risks like gum disease and diabetes, taking X-rays and, of course, assisting dentists in a range of procedures and surgeries. You can become a hygienist typically in two years, depending on which college, university or post-secondary dental hygiene program you chose. Like midwives, this role also involves getting a provincial license after you pass a certification exam. Tuition costs range from approximately $9,000 to $55,000 with licensing and examination fees ranging from $400 to $1,500.

3. Acupuncturist

Average salary: $98,000

Acupuncture stimulates and balances the body’s energy by inserting tiny needles into the skin. There’s growing support in traditional medicine that it can be a great way to relieve stress, promote better sleep and other health benefits, adding to the demand for acupuncturists and their unique skills. If you already have a bachelor’s degree in science, you can take courses to get more specialized training. Otherwise, you can enroll in a three to four-year diploma program and register with your local provincial or territorial body. Tuition costs range from approximately $5,000 to $45,000.

4. Physical therapist

Average salary: $94,000

Mobility issues can come up through a sports injury, a car accident, habitual movements and restrictions, and/or through the natural aging process. Physical therapists (a.k.a. physiotherapists) work closely with patients on highly personalized treatment plans. This not only involves making detailed assessments of any challenges or limitations in a patient’s movement but setting achievable goals based on a series of exercises and in-office manipulations. Physiotherapy also requires careful ongoing monitoring for signs of progress or the need to change the treatment plan. Physical therapists need a master’s degree to practice in Canada. Courses usually take about two to two-and-a-half years to complete, and tuition costs can range from approximately $10,000 to $42,000.

5. Massage therapist ($87,000)

Average salary: $94,000

Massage therapists help relieve physical tension and bodily stress, but they also help educate patients on how to continue therapies with stretching and exercises they can perform independently. HWC’s Cohen sees a particular demand for healthcare jobs that support seniors and long-term care providers, and this is a good example. Becoming a massage therapist begins with taking a three-year accredited training program. If you live in B.C., Ontario, or Newfoundland and Labrador, you’ll also have to apply for a regulated license that can cost nearly $1,000 a year. There are a wide variety of accredited massage therapy schools in Canada offering diplomas as well as massage therapy courses you can take across Canada. They can take between 18 and 24 months to complete, with tuition costs ranging from approximately $8,000 to $35,000.

6. X-ray technician

Average salary: $82,000

It takes two to three years to become an X-ray technician, depending on whether you specialize in diagnostic radiography, magnetic resonance imaging, nuclear medicine technology or radiation therapy. You’ll also need to be certified by the Canadian Association of Medical Radiation Technologists, unless you’re working in B.C. or Quebec, where Certification by the Canadian Association of Medical Radiation Technologists is not required. From there, you’ll be able to assist with diagnosing and treating conditions while performing everything from mammography to CT scans. Tuition costs can range from approximately $7,000 to $30,000.

7. Paramedic

Average salary: $66,000

When medical emergencies happen, paramedics are the first responders who assess illnesses, injuries and save lives. Depending on the situation, a paramedic might be applying oxygen, working with defibrillators or helping ensure patients are safely taken to a hospital. Expect to complete a one to three-year paramedical or emergency medical technology program through a college or hospital. Then you’ll be seeking both a provincial license as well as an additional license if you’ll be operating an emergency vehicle. Tuition ranges from approximately $5,000 to $20,000, while annual licensing fees range from $100 to $600, depending on the province in which you work.