In-demand jobs in healthcare that don’t require an MD—and their salaries
These Canadian healthcare jobs are well-paid and in-demand—they’re also among the least likely to be outsourced or automated jobs in the future.
Ruth Gottesman, PhD, chair of the board of trustees of the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, appears calm standing at a podium, but with just two words she causes an eruption of cheering, applause and happy tears. What she said: “free tuition.” In the below video clip that was widely shared on social media and TV in February 2023, Gottesman announced she was making a USD$1 billion donation to the school, thanks to the estate of her late husband, David Gottesman. Her generosity means those studying to be physicians at the school enter the healthcare sector without a crushing load of student debt.
Canadians thinking about a career in medicine might shrug and think, “If only.” But if the costs of tuition or the rigour of medical school—and potentially years of residency—don’t appeal to you, then there are still many in-demand healthcare jobs in Canada worth considering.
These jobs, it’s worth adding, which require empathy, hands-on care and complex decision making, are also among the least likely to be outsourced or automated by artificial intelligence.
“There’s a need for all health professions,” says Deborah Cohen, COO at Health Workforce Canada (HWC), an organization funded by Health Canada and created in 2023 to gather more insight on the sector’s talent gaps. “We not only have to think about how to solve this crisis now but set ourselves up for 10, 20 years from now so we can ensure we’ll be able to provide good patient care.”
This starts by recognizing and educating the public about the fact that the majority of that workforce is what’s called allied health, says Collin Macleod, partner and head of the healthcare practice at Toronto-based recruiting firm Odgers Berndtson. These jobs involve diagnostic, technical, therapeutic and/or support services.
Meanwhile, as healthcare processes and information are increasingly handled by computer programs, expect to see a sharp rise in demand for IT-related skills, Macleod says.
“I think we’ll see more and more opportunities on the business intelligence and analytics side of the house as hospitals look at how we are going to use artificial intelligence and machine learning,” he says. These jobs could involve a mix of technology and health-related expertise, he says, and pay competitively.
Deborah Gordon, a registered nurse and HWC’s CEO, notes that many people are initially drawn to healthcare careers out of a sense of altruism and desire for meaning in their lives. Yet, there are financial considerations that could make working in this sector more attractive to Canadians.
“Pension plans tend to be pretty good,” she says. “The employee benefit programs tend to be pretty good. They tend to set you up very nicely and contribute to looking after yourself and your family into the future.”
Both Macleod and HWC execs suggest Canadians take the time to explore a variety of options as they consider healthcare careers.
What do people in different healthcare jobs make? How much does it cost to go to school? This chart will help guide you in your research. And keep reading to find out more about the roles, skills and licensing.
|Job
|Average salary in Canada
|Annual tuition
|Midwife
|$111,000
|$8,000 to $23,000
|Dental hygienist
|$98,000
|$9,000 to $55,000
|Acupuncturist
|$98,000
|$5,000 to $45,000
|Physical therapist
|$94,000
|$10,000 to $42,000
|Massage therapist
|$87,000
|$8,000 to $35,000
|X-ray technician
|$82,000
|$7,000 to $30,000
|Paramedic
|$66,000
|$5,000 to $20,000
|Personal support worker
|$65,000
|$2,000 to $4,000
|Pharmacy technician
|$50,000
|$5,000 to $30,000
|Ultrasound technician
|$37,000
|$5,000 to $37,000
The following list of healthcare jobs is by no means exhaustive, but it gives you a starting point in your medical career research. The base salaries come directly from those submitted by Canadian healthcare professionals to job posting website Indeed. Think about your return on investment of pursuing relevant training and education in each discipline.
Average salary: $111,000
From the first weeks of conception to well after delivery, midwives provide assistance to those experiencing pregnancy, childbirth and postpartum. This includes monitoring fetal health via ultrasounds, screening bloodwork and coaching. Becoming a midwife involves either getting a four-year university degree or a related postsecondary program in the field. It’s a regulated field. Tuition costs can range from $8,000 to $23,000. Like a doctor, this role also requires a period of hands-on training, and licensing rules and costs vary by province.
Average salary: $98,000
Cleaning teeth is just one aspect of this job, but it also involves monitoring for health risks like gum disease and diabetes, taking X-rays and, of course, assisting dentists in a range of procedures and surgeries. You can become a hygienist typically in two years, depending on which college, university or post-secondary dental hygiene program you chose. Like midwives, this role also involves getting a provincial license after you pass a certification exam. Tuition costs range from approximately $9,000 to $55,000 with licensing and examination fees ranging from $400 to $1,500.
Average salary: $98,000
Acupuncture stimulates and balances the body’s energy by inserting tiny needles into the skin. There’s growing support in traditional medicine that it can be a great way to relieve stress, promote better sleep and other health benefits, adding to the demand for acupuncturists and their unique skills. If you already have a bachelor’s degree in science, you can take courses to get more specialized training. Otherwise, you can enroll in a three to four-year diploma program and register with your local provincial or territorial body. Tuition costs range from approximately $5,000 to $45,000.
Average salary: $94,000
Mobility issues can come up through a sports injury, a car accident, habitual movements and restrictions, and/or through the natural aging process. Physical therapists (a.k.a. physiotherapists) work closely with patients on highly personalized treatment plans. This not only involves making detailed assessments of any challenges or limitations in a patient’s movement but setting achievable goals based on a series of exercises and in-office manipulations. Physiotherapy also requires careful ongoing monitoring for signs of progress or the need to change the treatment plan. Physical therapists need a master’s degree to practice in Canada. Courses usually take about two to two-and-a-half years to complete, and tuition costs can range from approximately $10,000 to $42,000.
Average salary: $94,000
Massage therapists help relieve physical tension and bodily stress, but they also help educate patients on how to continue therapies with stretching and exercises they can perform independently. HWC’s Cohen sees a particular demand for healthcare jobs that support seniors and long-term care providers, and this is a good example. Becoming a massage therapist begins with taking a three-year accredited training program. If you live in B.C., Ontario, or Newfoundland and Labrador, you’ll also have to apply for a regulated license that can cost nearly $1,000 a year. There are a wide variety of accredited massage therapy schools in Canada offering diplomas as well as massage therapy courses you can take across Canada. They can take between 18 and 24 months to complete, with tuition costs ranging from approximately $8,000 to $35,000.
Average salary: $82,000
It takes two to three years to become an X-ray technician, depending on whether you specialize in diagnostic radiography, magnetic resonance imaging, nuclear medicine technology or radiation therapy. You’ll also need to be certified by the Canadian Association of Medical Radiation Technologists, unless you’re working in B.C. or Quebec, where Certification by the Canadian Association of Medical Radiation Technologists is not required. From there, you’ll be able to assist with diagnosing and treating conditions while performing everything from mammography to CT scans. Tuition costs can range from approximately $7,000 to $30,000.
Average salary: $66,000
When medical emergencies happen, paramedics are the first responders who assess illnesses, injuries and save lives. Depending on the situation, a paramedic might be applying oxygen, working with defibrillators or helping ensure patients are safely taken to a hospital. Expect to complete a one to three-year paramedical or emergency medical technology program through a college or hospital. Then you’ll be seeking both a provincial license as well as an additional license if you’ll be operating an emergency vehicle. Tuition ranges from approximately $5,000 to $20,000, while annual licensing fees range from $100 to $600, depending on the province in which you work.
Average salary: $65,000
Personal support workers (PSWs) execute plans of care by doing everything from monitoring patients’ health changes to meal planning and maintaining records. “We’re seeing some really high vacancy rates for personal support workers,” Cohen says. “When you think about the demand for home care, long-term care and supportive living, PSWs are becoming a really interesting career.” Getting a job as a PSW requires completing a post-secondary certificate program that takes between six months to a year, and costs range between approximately $2,000 to $4,000.
Average salary: $50,000
The work pharmacists do in providing the right medications to patients can be critical but complex, which is why pharmacy technicians are in demand. Unlike pharmacy assistants who help with answering customer questions and concerns, pharmacy technicians directly support the pharmacist in mixing solutions, measuring out medications and finalizing prescriptions for approval. Pharmacy technicians also manage inventory and help manage electronic patient files within a pharmacy or hospital setting. A post-secondary diploma or certificate to become a pharmacy technician takes one to three years, and costs range from approximately $5,000 to $30,000.
Average salary: $37,000
While ultrasounds are often given in the early months of pregnancies, they’re also used to assess a wide range of conditions and issues with our bodies’ organs and issues. Ultrasound technicians (a.k.a. sonographers) not only need to operate this equipment but also set up exam rooms, walk patients through the procedure and sometimes even help put people in the proper position to be examined. And they assess the quality of images captured, analyze and record the findings. Pursuing a career as an ultrasound technician requires taking a two to four-year program from an accredited institution, and costs range from approximately $5,000 to $37,000.
Whatever healthcare jobs you consider, the federal government’s Job Bank includes a wealth of information about the requirements to apply.
The demand for people to fill these spots is real. “In my 20 years in this field, I have never seen more collective innovation and collaboration across policymakers, governments and frontline managers to do better,” says Cohen. “Choose any healthcare profession you want—there’s all kinds of really hopeful reasons to be confident that we’re working to make our healthcare system better for the workforce as well as patients.”
