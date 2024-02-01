Despite his deep experience—Shin’s been a chef with Cactus Club Café for more than 16 years, across seven of the group’s restaurants—he recognized the many ingredients needed to make an effective leader. That’s why he was among those who took part last year in the Schulich School of Business’s “Developing Executive Presence for Exceptional Leadership” program.

Should you take a course to learn new work skills?

You might expect that kind of program to be geared toward people who spend their time in boardrooms, but Shin has had no problem applying what he’s learned at King Taps, where he works currently.

“As a chef, it’s important for me to be able to influence a large team,” he says. “Learning different ways to communicate responsibilities and tasks clearly and effectively will give me an edge in my field.”

There are plenty of people who might want to gain a similar edge, from PR consultants looking to learn in-demand digital marketing skills to customer service specialists interested in elevating their earning potential through data analytics training.

According to Statistics Canada, each year of education a person receives is worth an extra 8.3% in annual earnings. If your salary is $60,000, roughly the Canadian average, that amounts to an additional $5,000 per year.

For certain degrees, that payoff can be even greater—up to 35% for some MBA graduates, for example, according to a recent U.S.-based study.

If the proportion of Canadians who learn more advanced skills increases—by taking artificial intelligence (AI) courses or even sales courses, for instance—the impact on GDP and national prosperity becomes measurable and significant.

Great, you might be thinking, but who’s going to pay me to enrich myself and my country? The program Shin took, for example, required a $3,000-plus investment. Fortunately, Wil Leung, Cactus Club Café’s regional director of culinary operations, became aware of the Canada-Ontario Jobs Grant (COJG) through a contact at Schulich ExecEd, the Schulich School of Business’s executive education arm. A federal-provincial initiative, COJG covers two-thirds of training costs up to $10,000 per eligible employee. Employers only have to cover the remaining third.

“It definitely helps a lot,” Leung says. “Any support from added resources or grants goes a long way for us to be able to support our teams and help them take meaningful leadership courses.”