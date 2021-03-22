First, what is life insurance?

Life insurance is a policy you pay into in regular installments, and in the event of your death, your beneficiaries get a payout. The contents of your specific policy will vary based on your needs, but it can pay for end-of-life expenses such as a funeral, as well as settle debt obligations including a mortgage, an auto loan and credit card bills. Most importantly, a policy can make life easier for your family when you’re gone by helping them keep their home, covering their everyday living expenses and supporting their plans for the future, the cost of your children’s post-secondary education, for instance. (Find out the difference between life insurance and mortgage insurance.)

How much life insurance do I need?

Determining how much coverage you need can be calculated by adding up the things you own and the things you owe.

“Consider using life insurance to pay off your debts and obligations,” says Peter Wouters, director of tax, retirement and estate planning services at Empire Life Insurance Company in Kingston, Ont. “Then consider that your obligations will also include providing ongoing income to a surviving spouse and children, and factor in how long your family will need a certain amount of income.” Once you add that up, use that figure to help determine how much life insurance you need.

Wouters gives the following example. “Let’s consider someone who wants a $250,000 mortgage paid off or reduced, so their spouse can handle the payments; has credit card debts of $5,000; and funeral and estate-settlement expenses of $15,000. There’s a basic need of life insurance coverage for $270,000.”

Then factor in living expenses. “If the family needs $2,500 a month to get by for the next 10 years, then an additional $300,000 [$2,500 x 12 x 10] is required, for a total of $570,000 of coverage.”

But bear in mind, Wouters says: almost half of that will be spent shortly after you pass away, and your beneficiaries’ cost of living may well rise over time.

How liabilities and assets can affect the cost of life insurance

You’ll see the terms “liabilities” and “assets” thrown around a lot in the insurance world. Simply put, assets are the things you own and liabilities are the things you owe. It’s the difference between the two that’s important for coverage.