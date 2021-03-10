Advertisement

To illustrate "coverage" a woman stands underneath an umbrella in the rain

Magazine Archive

Do I really need life insurance?

Purchasing a life insurance policy is the pinnacle of...

woman on phone with a concerned expression

Ask a Planner

How to invest down payment funds while timing the real estate market

Liz sold her home in anticipation of becoming an...

senior couple sitting on couch at home

Sponsored by Equitable Bank

What happens at the end of a reverse mortgage?

Myth: seniors who sign reverse mortgage contracts will lose...

worried woman looking down at laptop computer

Debt

Explainer: How do payday loans work? 

Payday loans are short-term, high-interest-rate loans that you generally...

tiny house exterior at sunset

Ask a Planner

Tax implications of building a laneway suite

Any time a homeowner becomes a landlord, there may...

Close-up of man's hand holding house keys with soft focus couple in background

Real Estate

House hunters: 7 tips for buying in a seller’s market

Record-low mortgage rates, combined with a low supply of...

A young family sitting together on a bed laughing, 'cause life's good!

Life Insurance

How does life insurance work?

It’s one of those tasks that ends up on...

A toddler holds their mom's face in their hands. So cute!

Spend

What is term life insurance and how, exactly, does it work?

Term life insurance is exactly what it sounds like:...

worried man wearing trenchcoat

Ask a Planner

How do mortgage brokers get paid?

Adil is about to close on a home purchase...

car owner looking under hood at engine

Ask MoneySense

How can a Hyundai owner prove maintenance was performed on schedule?

Without records of his DIY oil changes, NJ worries...

