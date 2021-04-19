Advertisement

A long table of wedding guests with a glass of champagne raised to toast the couple

Spend

What does the average wedding cost in Canada?

Spoiler: The average wedding costs between $22,000 and $30,000....

Spend

How much do Canadians spend on skincare? Let’s find out

Share your skincare secrets. Tell us your splurges, tell...

ladder in backyard pool

Real Estate

How much does a swimming pool cost in Canada?

Your choice of pool construction style, shapes and sizes,...

car owner looking under hood at engine

Ask MoneySense

How can a Hyundai owner prove maintenance was performed on schedule?

Without records of his DIY oil changes, NJ worries...

Woman holding a phone while shopping

PARTNER CONTENT FROM LOBLAW INC.

6 Ways I’m earning more PC Optimum points during Points Days

Here’s how to make the most of PC Optimum’s...

A woman doing a workout with her son, using the Peloton app. They're laughing because working out is fun, no?

Shopping

Virtual Home Gym Deals: Staying fit at home with digital gym sales to keep you motivated—and on budget

You’ve never had more options for working out at...

Spend

How to sell your “office clothes” and invest in a work-from-home wardrobe

Make money and look good on Zoom: Pros walk...

a woman shopping online wearing sweatshirt and shorts

Spend

Buy now, pay later: Are installment plans a budget win or finance fail?

With options to buy now and pay later (PayBright,...

Auto

2021 Auto Buying Guide: The best cars you can buy now in Canada

Researching your next vehicle? We've rounded up the best...

A woman wearing a mask, while sitting on a suitcase waiting for her flight gate to be announced.

Travel

Can you still travel during the pandemic?

There are some spots that Canadians can safely travel...

