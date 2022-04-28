Don’t worry—a negotiation doesn’t have to be adversarial, like in collective bargaining. It can be a cooperative conversation that improves clarity, fosters mutual understanding, resolves potential differences, forges win-win agreements and prevents future problems.

Negotiation engine and steering

Captaining a ship to a destination is a good metaphor for navigating negotiations to arriving at win-win agreements. It points to two skills you need for successful negotiating: prep and communication.

Financial preparation (setting goals, limits, acceptable trade-offs and more) comprises the “engine,” propelling you forward in the conversation. Your communication skills “steer” you on course when encountering obstacles, like hidden agendas and hardball win-lose tactics.

The actual negotiation conversation requires emotional intelligence (EQ) and communication skills as taught in my book Straight Talk: Influence Skills for Collaboration and Commitment (Matt Holt, 2022). But you also need EQ (an understanding of how emotions can impact behaviour) when planning for the interaction. Here are five EQ preparation steps for “tuning up” your financial thinking before meeting to negotiate.

Step 1: Examine your money experiences and emotions

Our personal histories, upbringings and life experiences shape our attitudes, values and feelings around money and financial negotiations. They can lead us to plan goals and conversation postures that are self-defeating and passive, or selfish and aggressive.

Money experiences, math anxiety, budgeting issues and financial hardship can cause us to avoid thinking or planning about money. But tension and conflict can bubble up down the road if we aren’t self-aware and crystal clear on our negotiation-related emotions and financial goals.

Before you negotiate, take time to think, talk and write about your levels (low, medium, high) for the following:

comfort with money matters;

trust in others during money conversations;

avoidance when planning for a negotiation;

and tendency to be too passive or too aggressive when planning or conducting money talks.

Step 2: Monitor your self-talk

Controlling your feelings and impulses around money and financial negotiations requires managing self-talk. That is the voice in your head—what you say to yourself about you, your job, your future, everything. It also includes thoughts and feelings about money and negotiations. This can either sabotage or support your planning and communication about money.