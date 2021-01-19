What to do if your employment is terminated
A Canadian lawyer shares the steps you should take if presented with a severance package. Foremost: don't be afraid to negotiate.
Learning that your employment has been terminated is, almost without exception, a devastating moment. It’s also sometimes incredibly confusing. “I’ve received a severance package,” a client tells me, “but I don’t know what it means.” Another writes: “My employment was terminated today, and I have to sign documents by Monday. What do I do? Can you help?!” The COVID-19 pandemic has made significant immediate and long-term impacts on employment in Canada. You might have lost your job and you mostly likely know someone who did. Are there more ahead? Most importantly, what do you need to know so that you can navigate the end of your employment, should it come to that? I’ve answered the most common questions I hear in my legal practice in this guide.
Most employers will ask an employee to sign various documents relating to the termination of their employment by a certain deadline. These documents usually include a release and an agreement as to what the employee will be paid. This deadline is most often one week after the termination date.
What does the deadline mean? It usually means that if you do not sign the documents by the deadline, your employer will pay only the minimum amount it is required to pay you pursuant to the terms of an employment agreement or the applicable statute (the employer’s legal requirement). If they have offered to pay you more than the minimum, that offer will expire at that deadline.
Of course, many employees react with shock upon learning they have lost their job. Some employees are simply too surprised or emotional to get down to the business of reviewing what can be a painful pile of papers. Employers sometimes conduct termination meetings at the end of day on a Friday, often in the hopes of giving the employee some privacy, but which also leaves the employee to search for a lawyer on the weekend. Sometimes, as well, a statutory holiday might intervene, making finding legal assistance a little more arduous.
Here’s what you should know: This deadline is usually negotiable. If you ask, and if your request is reasonable, most employers will grant you additional time to review the offer—with a lawyer, if you wish—and determine whether you want to accept it. When I am retained by an employee, either the employee or I will reach out to the employer to advise that I am in the process of meeting with the employee, and ask for additional time. I have never had an employer turn down such a request.
I call this the “David v. Goliath Question.” Some employees are reluctant to challenge their employer’s offer—to ask for more. I once had a client who was adamant in her conviction that her employer was a huge corporation and wouldn’t bother to negotiate with her. I let her know that, first, employees have bargaining power. Second, negotiation is different from capitulation; employers, whether big or small, will usually engage in negotiations with employees with respect to severance packages. Most employers anticipate that employees will consult with a lawyer or other advisors about their package, and that they may ask for revised terms. A lawyer will help you to understand your rights, but generally terms that may need to be negotiated include the length of notice (called the “notice period”) and the types of benefits that are extended through that notice period. Whether or not an employer revises its offer, employers by and large expect that terminating an employee’s employment may involve some sort of negotiation process.
I have three takeaways that you should always remember if you are given a severance package:
And, hey, never, ever forget to see a lawyer before you sign!
Andrea Sanche is a litigator and partner with Ricketts Harris LLP in Toronto. Please note that this article does not constitute legal advice.
