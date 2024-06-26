Best used luxury hybrid: Volvo XC60
If you’re in the market for a used luxury hybrid SUV in Canada, consider a spacious, stylish and high-tech pre-owned Volvo XC60.
The Volvo XC60 traces its roots back to the 2009 model year, when the first-generation model debuted, bringing little less than the day’s latest safety and driver assistance technology along for the ride. When the second and current-generation XC60 hit the road in 2018, it adopted Volvo’s latest styling, interior and design language as well.
After thousands of kilometres of testing various XC60 models in northern climates over the years, I’ve come to appreciate several key XC60 attributes. These include strong wintertime driving confidence enabled by the XC60’s sturdy and responsive drive, an elegant interior with minimal distractions from the road ahead, and the quiet and discreet performance punch offered by its various electrified engines (which also return excellent performance value for your gas dollars).
Yes, and especially if you’re after a luxurious hybrid with plenty of selection that is exceptional to drive in the snow. The XC60’s powerful LED lighting system, fast-acting all-wheel drive (AWD) and highly efficient wiper/washer system make this luxury SUV particularly well-suited for travel in hazardous winter weather. A full suite of the latest safety and driver assist features allow the XC60 to alert drivers of possible hazards, and even autonomously brake to avoid certain types of accidents.
Drivers in northern climates will also appreciate the intelligent and fast-acting AWD system, and in particular, its ability to extract grip from even very challenging surfaces with proper winter tires installed.
The XC60 has been a World Car Awards finalist, an Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) Top Safety Pick, a winner of the Red Dot Design Award for Product Design, and a 2020 Canadian Car of the Year award winner for Best Premium Compact SUV in 2020. In 2021, J.D. Power and Associates ranked it among the top luxury compact SUVs for overall appeal.
Incredibly comfortable front seats and a quiet, dense and solid road feel make the XC60 a relaxing road tripper. The available audiophile-level Bowers & Wilkins stereo system is among the best on the road today, too. Competitive space and cargo volume figures underlie the peaceful cabin. The roomy XC60 is ready to transport virtually any combination of people and gear.
The drive leans toward the “comfort” side of the equation, though sportier R-Design models dial up the athletic touches for enthusiast drivers.
Shoppers love options, and the used Volvo XC60 delivers.
From its launch for model year 2018, the XC60 was available with Volvo’s T8 engine, a four-cylinder plug-in hybrid (PHEV) engine. When recharged by connecting to external power, the T8’s hybrid battery carried enough power to drive about 30 kilometres without using any gas. For most drivers, this means daily commuting and errands become fully electric. Gasoline use is reserved for longer drives—though the punch of the XC60’s most powerful engine is always on standby.
From 2018 to 2021, the XC60’s T8 engine delivered 400 horsepower and about 30 kilometres of electric range when fully charged. From model-year 2022 onwards, an updated T8 engine bumped output to 455 horsepower, and the electric range nearly doubled to 58 kilometres.
In this type of hybrid, plugging in is never required—as long as there’s fuel in the tank, you’re ready to drive.
From 2022 onwards, the XC60 also offered a new engine, the B5. This mild hybrid engine has no plug, instead automatically recharging its battery as you drive, and using that stored power to boost the performance of its engine without burning extra fuel.
Non-hybrid engines were also available in earlier XC60 models, too.
All models run AWD and an 8-speed automatic transmission. Whether you’re looking for a T8 PHEV to experience all-electric driving on the daily, or the more affordable B5 mild hybrid version for a more seamless experience, Volvo’s early and aggressive launch into SUV electrification has put some great options into today’s used luxury hybrid scene.
Yes, a used Volvo XC60 offers great value. With a hybrid engine lineup, there are two key advantages right off the hop. First, more value for your gas dollars thanks to higher performance and driving range per tank. Second, higher resale value down the road as fuel prices continue to increase and used hybrids become more preferable.
Still, protect yourself from headaches and save time and money by following a few simple tips.
If a modern luxury SUV is going to give you any trouble, it’s probably going to be in one of two areas: the infotainment system or the conventional 12-volt battery (not the hybrid battery).
Accordingly, plan to spend some quality time on your test drive getting up close and personal with the XC60’s infotainment system. Pair your phone, plug in a USB drive full of tunes, set a course in the navigation system, call a friend, adjust some settings and give the around-view parking camera system a workout (if equipped).
Look for any signs of glitchiness, freezing, lagging, non-responsive items, error messages, or random rebooting or powering off. If something doesn’t seem right, be sure to find out why before you buy. Sometimes, a hard reset or software update can fix issues with fussy electronics like this. In other cases, expensive replacement hardware may be required. You’ll want to know which one you’re dealing with before you buy.
When it comes to the 12-volt battery, if it’s over three years old, consider having it inspected in a dealer setting, and replace it if it doesn’t pass with a good bill of health. Modern cars are hard on their batteries, and a weak or dying battery can cause numerous problems in other vehicle systems.
Some shoppers prefer the added peace of mind from buying a Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) model from a Volvo dealership. CPO-certified used vehicles meet higher quality standards than units sold privately, come pre-inspected and road-tested, and include both roadside assist and a year of extra warranty once the factory warranty expires.
Remember that warranty coverage doesn’t apply to wear or damage caused by a failure to properly maintain the vehicle, or by the use of non-factory parts or accessories. Translation? Be sure you’re buying a model with full service records, and that you triple-check the charging port and cable provided with T8-powered units. Ensure there’s no sign of damage or excessive wear to the charging cable, or factor a replacement into your budget if necessary. Only charge with factory-approved cables from reputable companies, and if you notice any scorching, discolouration or melting around the XC60 T8’s charge port, move on to another unit.
