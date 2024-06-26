Is the Volvo XC60 a good car?

Yes, and especially if you’re after a luxurious hybrid with plenty of selection that is exceptional to drive in the snow. The XC60’s powerful LED lighting system, fast-acting all-wheel drive (AWD) and highly efficient wiper/washer system make this luxury SUV particularly well-suited for travel in hazardous winter weather. A full suite of the latest safety and driver assist features allow the XC60 to alert drivers of possible hazards, and even autonomously brake to avoid certain types of accidents.

Drivers in northern climates will also appreciate the intelligent and fast-acting AWD system, and in particular, its ability to extract grip from even very challenging surfaces with proper winter tires installed.

The XC60 has been a World Car Awards finalist, an Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) Top Safety Pick, a winner of the Red Dot Design Award for Product Design, and a 2020 Canadian Car of the Year award winner for Best Premium Compact SUV in 2020. In 2021, J.D. Power and Associates ranked it among the top luxury compact SUVs for overall appeal.

Incredibly comfortable front seats and a quiet, dense and solid road feel make the XC60 a relaxing road tripper. The available audiophile-level Bowers & Wilkins stereo system is among the best on the road today, too. Competitive space and cargo volume figures underlie the peaceful cabin. The roomy XC60 is ready to transport virtually any combination of people and gear.

The drive leans toward the “comfort” side of the equation, though sportier R-Design models dial up the athletic touches for enthusiast drivers.

What’s under the hood?

Shoppers love options, and the used Volvo XC60 delivers.

From its launch for model year 2018, the XC60 was available with Volvo’s T8 engine, a four-cylinder plug-in hybrid (PHEV) engine. When recharged by connecting to external power, the T8’s hybrid battery carried enough power to drive about 30 kilometres without using any gas. For most drivers, this means daily commuting and errands become fully electric. Gasoline use is reserved for longer drives—though the punch of the XC60’s most powerful engine is always on standby.

From 2018 to 2021, the XC60’s T8 engine delivered 400 horsepower and about 30 kilometres of electric range when fully charged. From model-year 2022 onwards, an updated T8 engine bumped output to 455 horsepower, and the electric range nearly doubled to 58 kilometres.