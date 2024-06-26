Toyota had already sold more than 46 million Corollas when it rebuilt the car from the ground up, launching its 12th-generation machine in time for the 2020 model year. For the first time, a new hybrid engine was along for the ride, too. Let’s see how a used Toyota Corolla Hybrid stacks up in terms of value, and what makes this our pick for best used hybrid sedan. You’ll find second-hand Corolla hatchback models available, too, but only the sedan version is available with the hybrid engine.

Is the Toyota Corolla Hybrid a good car?

Yes, and it has satisfied customers and industry accolades to prove it.

Customers have shown continued interest in Toyota’s car models despite a general trend towards SUVs. Sedans are alive and well at Toyota, and with the launch of the Corolla Hybrid in 2020, shoppers had a compelling new option.

The 2020 Corolla Hybrid was named Best Hybrid or Electric Car for the Money by U.S. News & World Report and Green Car of the Year for 2020 by Green Car Journal. It was also recognized for Best Resale Value in 2020 by Kelley Blue Book. With top safety ratings from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the Corolla Hybrid has drivers covered regarding confidence and long-term value.

All Corolla models come with a lengthy list of the industry’s latest safety and driver assist features including automatic high beams, lane departure assist, adaptive cruise control, and blind spot monitoring with cross-traffic alert. Frontal emergency braking with cyclist detection became standard for model year 2021 and onwards.

Passengers get solid rear seat legroom, good outward sightlines, a ride that nicely balances comfort and responsiveness, and a highly informative instrument cluster with a digital display that makes it easy to keep an eye on what the hybrid drivetrain is up to.

Importantly, the Corolla Hybrid’s lowered seating position, higher dashboard, lower centre of gravity and reduced weight versus an SUV give it a refreshing and lively feel on the road and at the tips of the driver’s fingers and toes. This fuel sipper has excellent road manners, it comes ready for family life, and it’s more affordable than most SUVs, too.

What’s under the hood?

The Corolla is built on Toyota’s latest small-car architecture, and the hybrid runs a specialized engine built to save fuel and boost performance versus non-electrified versions.