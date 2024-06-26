Advertisement

A black Volvo XC60 parked besides a rockface

Auto

Best used luxury hybrid: Volvo XC60

If you’re in the market for a used luxury hybrid SUV in Canada, consider a spacious, stylish and high-tech...

Travel

How to stay on budget this summer, wherever your vacation plans take you

Planning a staycation, a camping trip or an international getaway this summer? These tips will help ensure you don’t...

Spend

Canada’s inflation rate—and what it means for your investments

The Consumer Price Index shows inflation ticked back up in May. How should inflation influence your choice of stocks,...

An orange Kia Soul sits on a driveway shaded by trees

Auto

Kia Soul review: The best used small SUV

I peer deep into the Kia Soul for this review—and I like what I see. Find out why this...

Friends sit together on a rooftop overlooking a sky filled with hot air balloons

Credit Cards

The best travel credit cards in Canada for 2024

These impressive travel cards can help turn your everyday spending into flights, hotels and more.

A pile of paper bills representing different currencies from around the world

Credit Cards

The best no foreign transaction fee credit cards in Canada for 2024

Cards that waive or refund the fee for foreign currency charges are few and far between—but if you’re a...

Woman adjusts home security camera

Home and Décor

How much it costs to install a home security system in Canada

Thinking about installing a CCTV camera or motion detector alarm on your house? Here’s what to consider when setting...

Upcycling influencer Refashionista Sheri

My MoneySense

Sheri Pavlovic shows how to rediscover the hottest fashion in your own closet

Under her web persona, Refashionista Sheri, the influencer offers tips and hacks for cheap and sustainable style.

Two movers sit in the front of their van

Spend

How much do movers cost?

If you’re getting ready to move house in Canada, here’s what you can expect to spend on movers, plus...

A group of friends is seen hanging out with eachother.

A Rich Life

What is financial well-being? What does it mean to Canadians?

Financial well-being is finding a balance between the money we have and the life we want to live. Here's...

