Is the Polestar 2 a good car?

The Polestar 2 is a terrific four-door electric sedan that’s available with several options and packages to tailor it to a wide range of needs. Though it lacks the space, flexibility and road clearance sought by many SUV shoppers at this price point, its smaller, friskier and sportier character makes it a great alternative for use as a second family vehicle, a fun-to-drive commuter and runabout, or a fuel-free road-tripper.

The Polestar 2’s careful attention to detail in the driving dynamics department is easy to appreciate. With a snug-fitting and sporty cockpit as the foundation, the Polestar 2’s quick steering, powerful one-pedal driving, flat and stable handling, and available AWD system combine for a lively drive that’s responsive and encouraging. Fast steering, powerful one-pedal driving and an expertly calibrated AWD system (optional) make this my all-time favourite EV to drive on snow and ice. That’s largely thanks to electronic assists that detect the driver’s intentions when travelling in slippery weather and work to manage the vehicle’s traction in a way that makes the car feel both trustworthy and responsive. Skilled and enthusiast drivers will be able to quickly steer the car with the brakes and throttle on snow-covered roads.

The key reason why the Polestar 2 is my top recommendation for winter driving? It was designed and engineered in Sweden, where winter is celebrated and people commonly go downhill skiing on their lunch breaks. The attention to detail put into the Polestar 2’s driving dynamics on snow and ice gives drivers a lively, confidence-inspiring drive in inclement weather. This car strongly captures the joy of driving in the snow when running a proper set of winter tires (my favourites include Michelin X-Ice, Nokian Hakkapeliitta and Bridgestone Blizzak).

Fun fact The Polestar 2’s engineering team took tremendous care to deliver the driving feel expected of a Scandinavian-designed car on snow and ice. By capitalizing on the capabilities and precision of the electric motors, the team programmed the AWD system to respond in a way that gives drivers a feeling of expert control and stability, even during evasive manoeuvres on slippery surfaces. It can respond to changes in traction in a quarter of the time of a traditional AWD system, and the delivery of traction is smooth and abundant from the driver’s seat.

What is the price of the Polestar 2 in Canada?

Pricing starts at $54,950 for the rear-drive single-motor model and $62,950 for the all-wheel drive (AWD) dual-motor model.

The Polestar 2 stands out for its more compact size and shape, and the driving feel that goes along with it. Best of all, ongoing year-over-year updates are adding greater value to this car, with the 2023 and 2024 Polestar 2 models offering upgrades to technology, features and programming to squeeze out even more range for the dollar.

2023 Polestar 2 specifications

Starting price: $54,950

$54,950 Body type: Sedan

Sedan Powertrain layout: Rear motor, rear-drive or dual motor AWD

Rear motor, rear-drive or dual motor AWD Horsepower: Up to 455

Up to 455 Torque (lb-ft): Up to 546

Up to 546 Battery capacity: Up to 82 kWh

Up to 82 kWh Range: Up to 515 km

Up to 515 km Charging time: Approximately 8 h at 240 V

Approximately 8 h at 240 V Energy consumption (kWh/100 km as per NRCan): 19.6 (combined)

Prices and specifications are subject to change.

