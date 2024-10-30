What does it mean to lease a car?

A car lease is essentially a long-term rental: you’re paying the dealership for use of a car over an agreed-upon period of time, usually a few years. Though you aren’t an owner of the vehicle, monthly lease payments are typically lower on a new car than if you were paying off an auto loan.

“When it comes to leasing, new vehicles is definitely a big part of it,” said Brandon Wiebe, a fee-only financial planner with Money Helps, based in Saskatoon. “You’re getting into a vehicle that looks brand new, shouldn’t require immediate maintenance, has updated features, whether that’s safety or audio. And then another benefit that people see is the lease payments will tend to look lower than your purchasing new vehicle payments, so it’s less restrictive on their cash flow, right?”

That one detail—the lower payment—convinced Stephanie Wallcraft to sign a lease in her 20s.

It was a mistake, said Wallcraft, a freelance automotive journalist, co-host of Modern Motoring, and former president of the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada.

“The reason I call it a mistake is that after a while, I started having problems with the car and I wanted to get rid of it,” Wallcraft said. “And it was very difficult, because getting out of a lease is far more complicated than getting out of financing.”

Young people are still setting up their lives—they might have to move for a job, they might start a family, there may be job change or loss. Although that lower payment may look smart for their budget at the time, Wallcraft says it’s still not worth it for most.

“People in their 20s, trying to get started, I would never advise leasing a car,” she said.

Essentially, leasing means your money is going to the dealership and not your own equity in a car, Wallcraft explained. You are paying for the depreciation of a new car, which loses value sharply after driving off the lot—usually around 20%. You are paying the dealership and at the end of the term, you still don’t have a car.