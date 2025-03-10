Alberta drivers pay the second-highest car insurance rates in Canada (after Ontario), according to the Automobile Insurance Rate Board (AIRB), an independent agency established by Alberta’s ministry of finance. Auto insurance in Stampede City is no exception.

You’ll definitely want to do your research. Don’t accept the first quote you get, even if it’s from an auto insurer you’ve been with for a long time. A free online auto insurance comparison tool can help you find the best car insurance quotes for Calgary.

Shopping around isn’t the only way to reduce your car insurance rates in Calgary, so read on to learn how insurers decide on rates and what you can do to get the best deal on premiums.

Resource highlight Compare car insurance quotes and save In under five minutes, compare personalized auto insurance quotes from Canada’s top providers. compare now Powered by ratehub.ca

What affects auto insurance costs in Calgary?

Vehicle insurance is all about assessing risk. Insurers look at a wide range of data to decide how likely it is you’ll file a claim. Some of these factors are directly connected to you—such as your driving history—and some are not, such as rising inflation, the growing frequency of extreme weather events, and insurers’ legal fees.

Let’s look more closely at how certain demographic and vehicle-related factors impact premiums.

How gender affects auto insurance

In Alberta, drivers can select one of three genders for their driver’s licence: male, female and gender X. However, not all insurers allow applicants to choose gender X.

Typically, male drivers are charged more for auto insurance because statistics show they are most often the ones driving when a traffic collision happens. In 2021 (the most recent figures published by the provincial government), male drivers were more likely to be involved in a casualty collision (one causing personal injury or death). The collision rate for males per 1,000 licensed drivers was 6.2, versus 4.4 for female drivers.

Insurers that do give quotes for gender X either use the average of the male and female rates or the female driver rate, says the Canadian Institute of Actuaries.