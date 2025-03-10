Compare auto insurance in Calgary
Drivers in Calgary pay some of the highest average auto insurance premiums in Canada. Here’s how to get and compare car insurance quotes for Calgary easily.
If you’re buying a new or used car, SUV or pickup truck to drive the streets of Calgary, you’ll also need to shop for auto insurance—it’s required in Canada.
Alberta drivers pay the second-highest car insurance rates in Canada (after Ontario), according to the Automobile Insurance Rate Board (AIRB), an independent agency established by Alberta’s ministry of finance. Auto insurance in Stampede City is no exception.
You’ll definitely want to do your research. Don’t accept the first quote you get, even if it’s from an auto insurer you’ve been with for a long time. A free online auto insurance comparison tool can help you find the best car insurance quotes for Calgary.
Shopping around isn’t the only way to reduce your car insurance rates in Calgary, so read on to learn how insurers decide on rates and what you can do to get the best deal on premiums.
Vehicle insurance is all about assessing risk. Insurers look at a wide range of data to decide how likely it is you’ll file a claim. Some of these factors are directly connected to you—such as your driving history—and some are not, such as rising inflation, the growing frequency of extreme weather events, and insurers’ legal fees.
Let’s look more closely at how certain demographic and vehicle-related factors impact premiums.
In Alberta, drivers can select one of three genders for their driver’s licence: male, female and gender X. However, not all insurers allow applicants to choose gender X.
Typically, male drivers are charged more for auto insurance because statistics show they are most often the ones driving when a traffic collision happens. In 2021 (the most recent figures published by the provincial government), male drivers were more likely to be involved in a casualty collision (one causing personal injury or death). The collision rate for males per 1,000 licensed drivers was 6.2, versus 4.4 for female drivers.
Insurers that do give quotes for gender X either use the average of the male and female rates or the female driver rate, says the Canadian Institute of Actuaries.
The younger you are, the riskier a driver you are, statistically speaking, which means that young adult drivers are likely to be charged more for car insurance.
The Alberta government notes in its 2021 collision statistics report that, based on collision rates per 1,000 licensed drivers, male drivers aged 18 to 19 “were more likely to be involved in a casualty collision than any other age group.” (The next most likely? Males aged 16 to 17.)
Insurance rates tend to start declining at about ages 23 to 25. And starting at about age 50, insurance rates may go down further because older adults are generally considered to have less risky lifestyles and more experience behind the wheel—depending, of course, on when you got your licence. Data from Ratehub.ca, a comparison site for financial products that also gives insurance quotes, shows that in Alberta, insurance premiums decrease starting at age 60 and rise slightly starting at age 70. (Ratehub.ca and MoneySense.ca are both owned by Ratehub Inc.) If you’re a retiree and/or mature driver, ask your insurer about discounts.
Not all cars and trucks are created equal, especially from a risk perspective. Some are more likely to be stolen, while others have more safety features. The AIRB says that a vehicle’s make, model, year and ease of repair also affect insurance premiums, as they impact the costs to fix and replace the vehicle.
Anyone with a history of traffic tickets and driving convictions in the past three years and/or previous auto insurance claims in the past six years will likely be charged a higher-than-typical auto insurance rate.
Your driving record will also list any driver education you’ve had and how long you’ve had your licence. Insurers consider this information when deciding on your quote. (The more driver training you’ve had, the better!)
If you’re in Calgary and are a daily driver or someone who puts a lot of mileage on your car on a regular basis, you may be charged a high car insurance rate. The more often you drive, the greater your chances of getting into an accident, not to mention the wear and tear on your car.
No driveway? If you park on the street most days, your vehicle is also at a higher risk of getting hit. But if you keep your vehicle in a garage when it’s not in use, there’s less likelihood of it getting damaged—and you might get a discount on your insurance.
Are you married or in a common-law relationship? If so, you’ll likely get a lower car insurance rate than singles would. That’s because insurers expect you may have kids, and you will therefore drive more safely. They also believe you’ll likely stay home more, which means less chance you’ll get into an accident.
On average, Alberta drivers pay $1,703, based on data from the first half of 2024. And if home-sweet-home is in an urban area like Calgary, your auto insurance rates will likely be higher than that. That’s because densely populated places are riskier in terms of accidents and auto theft.
Want to get a sense of what rates are like in your Calgary neighbourhood? You can look up the five-year weighted average premium and the cost of claims per policy for your postal code on the AIRB site.
But, to give you some idea of cost: According to Ratehub.ca, these are the annual auto insurance premiums for a single 38-year-old driving a Ford F150 XL Reg Cab four-wheel-drive pickup truck, with a clean driving record and all of the mandatory coverage plus two recommended optional coverages, as of mid-February 2025. To estimate the cost of insuring different vehicles in Calgary, read MoneySense’s guide to comparing auto insurance quotes.
|Gender
|Low
|High
|Male
|$3,246
|$4,515
|Female
|$3,147
|$4,515
|Gender X
|$3,246
|$4,515
The Alberta government recently announced it’s moving to a type of no-fault insurance system, which means that in most cases, legal claims and personal injury lawsuits against at-fault drivers won’t be allowed. Instead, the injured person’s insurance company will cover the costs.
The government says this means premiums will go down because insurers will bear fewer costs. How much it will go down is uncertain, though!
The new system is set to go into effect on Jan. 1, 2027. In the meantime, you can take your own steps to lower your auto insurance premiums. Here are some ideas for you, from the AIRB.
Drivers who’ve taken driver training and those with no at-fault accidents and/or driving convictions—like speeding tickets or distracted driving—are less risky in the eyes of insurers.
For instance, according to the AIRB, a driver with no prior convictions who gets a minor conviction (such as speeding or failing to signal) could see a rate increase of 15%. A driver with no prior convictions who gets a major conviction (such as speeding in a school zone) could see their auto insurance rates jump by an average of 31%. And if a driver gets a Criminal Code conviction (such as impaired driving), their rate could go up by 111%.
Albertan insurers want you to sign up for as many of their products as they can. To entice you to do that, they offer discounts (usually 5% to 10%) if you bundle different types of insurance—like home and auto.
Sadly, car theft is rising in Canada, notes the Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC), so consider installing an anti-theft device like a brake lock, an alarm or a steering column collar. You might get a discount on your insurance premiums.
Similarly, insurers in Alberta will charge people more if the car they drive is in demand with thieves. (See above for Équité Association’s list of the most-stolen vehicles in Alberta.)
Reduce your risk of a weather-related accident by installing winter tires. Your insurer may offer you a discount if you do. (For buying tips, read MoneySense’s guide to buying winter tires.)
The more often you drive, the higher your risk of being in a car accident. Insurers may offer you lower rates if you don’t drive for your daily commute, for example. While alternatives like public transit, walking and cycling may not work for everyone, you could save money if they do for you.
Not all vehicles need the same type of coverage. If your car is older, you might consider forgoing collision coverage, for instance. The less coverage you have, the lower your premiums will be.
Car insurance is a major purchase, so it pays to comparison shop so you get the best deal.
Yes, auto insurance can be pricey in Alberta, especially in Calgary. It’s worth taking the time to do all you can to lower your insurance rates. Doing so could save you thousands of dollars over the years you own your truck or car.
