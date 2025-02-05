Here’s what drivers need to know about getting high-risk driver insurance in Ontario.

Are you a high-risk driver?

If you’ve been found at fault in a number of vehicle accidents, had a serious conviction (like driving under the influence, or a DUI) or a bunch of less serious ones (like traffic tickets), or you’ve missed premium payments and that led to your policy being cancelled, you might have been quoted an extremely high auto insurance rate or been denied insurance altogether.

That’s because insurers likely consider you to be a high-risk driver, because in their eyes there’s a good chance you’ll either file a claim or not pay for your insurance.

The good news is that, according to the FSRAO, “the insurance industry as a whole cannot refuse to sell you basic insurance.” The bad news is that high-risk driver insurance costs significantly more than standard rates. As of October 2024, the average premium rate was $2,006, says the FSRAO. High-risk auto insurance in Ontario can cost thousands more.

What are your options for high-risk driver insurance in Ontario?

You can still get car insurance if you are deemed a high-risk driver. The first step is to check in with your current insurer, who may offer you insurance, although it will likely be at a higher premium than what you previously paid.

If that doesn’t work out, consider an insurer in Ontario that specializes in insuring high-risk drivers, like Pafco, Jevco and others.

Be sure to use an auto insurance comparison tool to compare quotes. Doing so will cut down the time it takes to research insurers and premiums.

What is Facility Association?

If you hit a roadblock with high-risk insurance specialists, your final option is to reach out to Facility Association, a non-profit association of insurers in Ontario, as well as in Alberta, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, P.E.I., Newfoundland and Labrador, Yukon, Nunavut and the Northwest Territories. If insurers provide auto insurance in those areas, they have to be a member of Facility Association.