It’s worth the effort to get a few car insurance quotes for Edmonton, as rates vary not just by province but by city and town, and even neighbourhood, too. Car insurance rates in Alberta are among the highest in Canada, according to the Automobile Insurance Rate Board (AIRB), an independent agency established by Alberta’s finance ministry. To make the task easier, you can use a free online auto insurance comparison tool.

Read on to find out what drivers need to know about comparing car insurance quotes for Edmonton.

How much is car insurance in Edmonton?

In Alberta, the average cost of vehicle insurance is $1,703 (data from the first half of 2024, the most recent available). But in a densely populated place like Edmonton—where there’s a greater chance of being involved in a vehicle accident and of your car or truck getting stolen—you’ll probably be charged more than the average.

To give you a sense of the cost, I’ve sourced a few quotes from Ratehub.ca, which compares financial products and provides insurance quotes. (Ratehub.ca and MoneySense.ca are both owned by Ratehub Inc.) A single 38-year-old with a clean driving record, insuring a Ford F150 XL Regular Cab four-wheel-drive pickup truck with all of the mandatory coverage, would be charged the following premiums:

Gender Annual insurance premiums Males $3,431 Female $3,330 Gender X $3,043 to $3,330

To estimate the cost of insuring different vehicles in Edmonton, read MoneySense’s guide to comparing auto insurance quotes.

Auto insurance rates can also vary from neighbourhood to neighbourhood. Curious about what coverage you can get in your part of Edmonton? Check out the five-year weighted average premium and the cost of claims per policy for your postal code on the AIRB website.

What affects auto insurance costs in Edmonton?

Canadian insurers play it safe when it comes to vehicle insurance rates, including in Alberta. When you apply for auto insurance, they assess how risky you and your car are to insure and then set a premium based on that.

Insurance companies in Alberta use several pieces of information to determine risk and premiums. Some are out of your control, like their own legal fees, an increase in extreme weather events and inflation increases. But other factors are connected to you—such as your driving experience—and some depend on the vehicle you want to insure.