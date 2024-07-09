Advertisement

Single woman living alone in rented apartment

Budgeting

The money-saving tips and tricks I’ve learned while living single

From forcing yourself to wait three days before a splurge to eschewing credit cards, here’s how a young adult...

A young woman works on her laptop from the airport

Careers

How to negotiate working less

Flexible hours, remote work, a four-day workweek—experts say you can negotiate these job perks, and actually get them, if...

A woman in a lab coat looks at an X-ray on a lightbox

Investing

“A way to leapfrog”: AWS executive says regulated industries moving fastest on AI

Which industries are adopting artificial intelligence and how are they using it? You might be surprised.

Canadian woman online shopping using buy now, pay later credit.

Spend

Comparing buy now, pay later programs: Are installment plans a budget win or finance fail?

Credit Cards

The best credit cards in Canada with free roadside assistance for 2024

Roadside assistance is something you never think about—until you need it. Having one of these credit cards will ensure...

Woman with shopping bags

Spend

The best store credit cards in Canada for 2024

If shopping is your hobby, or you want discounts on everything—from groceries to a new car—check out this list...

A silver Honda Accord in a parking lot surrounded by trees

Auto

Honda Accord review: The best used car for families

If you need a roomy, reliable and fuel-efficient ride, check out our pick for the best pre-owned family sedan...

A blue Toyota Corolla sits on a long driveway

Auto

Toyota Corolla review: The best used small sedan

The Corolla is Toyota’s bestselling vehicle, as it’s easy to see why. Here’s what to look for when buying...

A red Ford Escape sits in a snowy parking lot

Auto

Ford Escape review: The best used hybrid car

The Ford Escape entered its fourth and current generation in 2020—alongside a compelling hybrid-powered variant. Our review outlines its...

An orange Kia Soul sits on a driveway shaded by trees

Auto

Kia Soul review: The best used small SUV

I peer deep into the Kia Soul for this review—and I like what I see. Find out why this...

