Globally, the ID. Buzz is offered in short-wheelbase and long-wheelbase options, the latter growing in length by about 26 centimeters (10 inches). This will be the version of the VW ID. Buzz available in Canada. It can accommodate up to seven passengers, and the seats are fully removable.

Both rear-wheel and all-wheel drive models will be available, with AWD-equipped models expected to deliver over 320 horsepower. The ID. Buzz will charge from 10% to 80% in less than a half-hour while fast-charging, though most drivers will recharge at home or work.

Photo courtesy of Volkswagen

How much interior space will the VW ID. Buzz have?

The real reason the ID. Buzz is on our list as the best EV for space and size comes down to the numbers. When space matters, this one’s going to be hard to beat. The VW ID. Buzz interior is impressive. Excluding the Tesla Model X (and its $109,990 starting price in Canada), this EV is the most spacious all-electric for your buck, according to the specifications.

With 1,233 litres of cargo capacity and a maximum cargo volume of 2,593 litres, the ID. Buzz gives shoppers access to one of the largest EV interiors on the road at a significant price advantage—making it an easy choice for this category. The VW ID. Buzz price in Canada is estimated at $45,000.

Fun fact The VW ID. Buzz has dual sliding electric doors, a power tailgate and an electrochromic panoramic sunroof that tints at a button press. It also has the ID. Light system, which allows the vehicle to communicate with its driver using a coloured light strip that runs across the top of the interior dashboard, just behind the lower edge of the windshield.

When will the VW ID. Buzz be available in Canada?

The VW ID. Buzz is expected to arrive in Canada in mid-2024. Further details on this EV will be announced closer to its launch and pre-order opening date in late 2024.

How much is insurance for a VW ID. Buzz? Insurance details are not yet available for the 2024 VW ID. Buzz. Check back in late 2024!

Volkswagen ID. Buzz preliminary specifications

Starting price: Approximately $45,000 (to be confirmed)

Approximately $45,000 (to be confirmed) Body type: Van

Van Powertrain layout: Dual motor AWD or single-motor rear-drive

Dual motor AWD or single-motor rear-drive Horsepower: 282 (rear-wheel drive), 330 (all-wheel drive)

282 (rear-wheel drive), 330 (all-wheel drive) Torque (lb-ft): 229

229 Battery capacity: 91 kWh

91 kWh Range: Not available

Not available Charging time: Approximately 8 h at 240 V

Approximately 8 h at 240 V Energy consumption: Not available

Prices and specifications are subject to change.

