Is the BMW i4 a good car?

Yes—and it has the accolades to prove it. In the 2023 Canadian Car of the Year awards, the i4 left the competition behind—including models like the Mercedes EQS, Genesis Electrified G80 and corporate cousin BMW iX. With the highest scores for steering, handling, driver position and ergonomics, the BMW i4’s strongly sporty character as a driving machine shines through in the data. It also earned the highest subjective value score by a significant margin—AJAC’s jurors say the i4 is the best bang for the buck here, too.

Elsewhere, the i4 has been recognized with additional prestigious awards. It won AutoGuide’s 2023 Car of the Year. AutoTrader named it the Best Compact Luxury Car for 2023. It earned a spot on Car and Driver’s list of the 10 Best Cars for 2023 as well. With journalists around the globe lauding the i4 as a must-drive in the segment, it’s one of the hottest luxury EVs on the road today, and an easy pick as the best EV over $60,000 in today’s market.

Interior of the BMW i4. Photo courtesy of BMW.

In the BMW i4’s interior, drivers will enjoy the carmaker’s latest technology interface. Big-screen displays and crisp graphics join powerful connectivity tech and advanced voice-command systems, creating a user interface that’s highly approachable, customizable and powerful.

Fun fact The BMW i4’s body uses lightweight materials like aluminum and carbon fibre reinforced polymer (CFRP) to add strength without extra weight. By melding together a combination of high-tech materials, BMW has built the i4 to be as safe, efficient and solid as possible.

What is the BMW i4 price in Canada?

The 2023 BMW i4 is available in three versions in Canada, with prices ranging from $54,990 to $79,900. Two out of the three models, the eDrive40 Gran Coupe and the M50 xDrive Gran Coupe, are priced above $60,000. And for 2024, BMW is adding a new i4 xDrive40 model to the lineup, with pricing from $69,900. This latest AWD-equipped version of the i4 gives shoppers yet another option to devise their ideal blend of performance, range and luxury fixings.

Default How much is insurance for a BMW i4? Auto insurance quotes are based on several factors, including your age, location and more. Here’s the estimated monthly cost to insure a 2023 BMW i4 for these driver profiles: Female, age 35, living in Toronto, with a clean driving record: $229

Male, age 35, living in Toronto, with a clean driving record: $235

Gender X, age 35, living in Toronto, with a clean driving record: $232 Quotes provided by Ratehub*. (Ratehub and MoneySense are both owned by Ratehub Inc.) Policies include $1 million liability coverage, $1,000 collision deductible and $1,000 comprehensive deductible, with discounts for bundling and UBI.

2023 BMW i4 specifications

Starting price: $54,990

$54,990 Body type: Hatchback

Hatchback Powertrain layout: Rear motor, rear-drive or dual-motor AWD

Rear motor, rear-drive or dual-motor AWD Horsepower: Up to 536

Up to 536 Torque (lb-ft): Up to 586

Up to 586 Battery capacity: 70.2 kWh

70.2 kWh Range: Up to 494 km

Up to 494 km Charging time: Approximately 8 h at 240 V

Approximately 8 h at 240 V Energy consumption (kWh/100 km as per NRCan): 18.5 (combined)

Prices and specifications are subject to change.

