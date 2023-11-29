BMW i4: The best luxury EV in Canada for 2024
The award-winning BMW i4 outshines its competition, from its lightweight materials and advanced tech to its responsive steering—and much more.
Though more and more affordable EV options are joining the market, shoppers looking to make a bigger spend have no shortage of options. Among them are high-end EVs from luxury automakers like BMW, Genesis, Mercedes, Audi and Lexus. So, what’s the best EV if you want to spoil yourself with the hottest new models? According to the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) and others, it’s the BMW i4.
Yes—and it has the accolades to prove it. In the 2023 Canadian Car of the Year awards, the i4 left the competition behind—including models like the Mercedes EQS, Genesis Electrified G80 and corporate cousin BMW iX. With the highest scores for steering, handling, driver position and ergonomics, the BMW i4’s strongly sporty character as a driving machine shines through in the data. It also earned the highest subjective value score by a significant margin—AJAC’s jurors say the i4 is the best bang for the buck here, too.
Elsewhere, the i4 has been recognized with additional prestigious awards. It won AutoGuide’s 2023 Car of the Year. AutoTrader named it the Best Compact Luxury Car for 2023. It earned a spot on Car and Driver’s list of the 10 Best Cars for 2023 as well. With journalists around the globe lauding the i4 as a must-drive in the segment, it’s one of the hottest luxury EVs on the road today, and an easy pick as the best EV over $60,000 in today’s market.
In the BMW i4’s interior, drivers will enjoy the carmaker’s latest technology interface. Big-screen displays and crisp graphics join powerful connectivity tech and advanced voice-command systems, creating a user interface that’s highly approachable, customizable and powerful.
The BMW i4’s body uses lightweight materials like aluminum and carbon fibre reinforced polymer (CFRP) to add strength without extra weight. By melding together a combination of high-tech materials, BMW has built the i4 to be as safe, efficient and solid as possible.
The 2023 BMW i4 is available in three versions in Canada, with prices ranging from $54,990 to $79,900. Two out of the three models, the eDrive40 Gran Coupe and the M50 xDrive Gran Coupe, are priced above $60,000. And for 2024, BMW is adding a new i4 xDrive40 model to the lineup, with pricing from $69,900. This latest AWD-equipped version of the i4 gives shoppers yet another option to devise their ideal blend of performance, range and luxury fixings.
Auto insurance quotes are based on several factors, including your age, location and more. Here’s the estimated monthly cost to insure a 2023 BMW i4 for these driver profiles:
