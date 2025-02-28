Features of the 2024 / 2025 Fiat 500e

With the Chevrolet Bolt temporarily discontinued until a replacement arrives in the next year or so, the Fiat 500e has a unique opportunity to capture some Canadian demand for more affordable electric hatchbacks.

Initially launched in Canada in early 2024, the 500e was available only in Quebec and B.C. Its availability has since expanded country-wide, and current discounts total $9,000—bringing the starting price down to $33,190 as of mid-February 2025.

For that price, key standard equipment includes a seven-inch digital display, 10.25-inch touchscreen display with navigation, and a 42-kWh battery with single front motor (for front-wheel drive). For an additional $5,000, the La Prima package bundles cosmetic tweaks, premium all-weather touches, material upgrades, a premium stereo system, and additional safety features.

Notably, the La Prima package brings Level 2 active driving to the mix for the first time on a Fiat in North America. The technology combines adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist, for added safety. The 500e is the first all-electric car in its segment to offer Level 2 hands-on driver assist technology, a notable bonus at this price point.



The Fiat 500e’s small size makes for agile handling and manoeuvrability. It’s a verifiable parking-lot ninja, with a driving feel that’s refreshingly different from that of an SUV. If you prefer the feel of driving a car to an SUV, you’ll also appreciate the 500e’s weight. It’s the lightest of any EV in its segment, to the benefit of a driving experience that’s lively, responsive, engaging and easy to enjoy on every drive.

Output is rated at 117 horsepower and 162 lb.-ft of torque, immediately available under your right foot. With 0-to-60 in 8.5 seconds, the 500e accelerates as quickly as any other small car, but without making a peep.

Is the Fiat 500e a good car?

It’s a great car if you’re after a fresh new EV that stands out and won’t break the bank. It’s even more compelling to Canadians as a virtually maintenance-free second family runabout that never needs an oil change or gas station visit. Though relatively unproven in Canada, Fiat says the 500e is the most award-winning Fiat ever, and it’s a common sight on roads all over the world. With hopes of picking up some of that steam here in North America, the 500e has already been called the 2024 Urban Green Car of the Year by Green Car Journal, and a Top Pick for Urbanites in the 2024 Newsweek Auto Awards.

The Fiat 500e takes a place as our best affordable EV not only for its price point, but also the important role it’ll play in the Canadian EV space. The all-electric 500e is currently available for a price similar to that of a small gas-powered car, providing an EV option at a very tempting price point.

Pricier SUV and luxury models make up a lot of the EV landscape in Canada, so smaller and more affordable options like the 500e will be welcomed and should prompt increased competition, better products and lower prices.