Fiat 500e: The best affordable EV In Canada
Don’t be fooled by its tiny size. The 500e might be the EV to watch this year, as Canadian drivers welcome lower-priced options.
Italian automaker Fiat has been around for 125 years, and its popular 500 has been around for 67 of them. Over the decades, the Fiat 500 has been marketed on our shores in various formats, the latest of which is now Canada’s most affordable all-electric car, the new Fiat 500e. Here’s why its arrival is so timely.
With the Chevrolet Bolt temporarily discontinued until a replacement arrives in the next year or so, the Fiat 500e has a unique opportunity to capture some Canadian demand for more affordable electric hatchbacks.
Initially launched in Canada in early 2024, the 500e was available only in Quebec and B.C. Its availability has since expanded country-wide, and current discounts total $9,000—bringing the starting price down to $33,190 as of mid-February 2025.
For that price, key standard equipment includes a seven-inch digital display, 10.25-inch touchscreen display with navigation, and a 42-kWh battery with single front motor (for front-wheel drive). For an additional $5,000, the La Prima package bundles cosmetic tweaks, premium all-weather touches, material upgrades, a premium stereo system, and additional safety features.
Notably, the La Prima package brings Level 2 active driving to the mix for the first time on a Fiat in North America. The technology combines adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist, for added safety. The 500e is the first all-electric car in its segment to offer Level 2 hands-on driver assist technology, a notable bonus at this price point.
The Fiat 500e’s small size makes for agile handling and manoeuvrability. It’s a verifiable parking-lot ninja, with a driving feel that’s refreshingly different from that of an SUV. If you prefer the feel of driving a car to an SUV, you’ll also appreciate the 500e’s weight. It’s the lightest of any EV in its segment, to the benefit of a driving experience that’s lively, responsive, engaging and easy to enjoy on every drive.
Output is rated at 117 horsepower and 162 lb.-ft of torque, immediately available under your right foot. With 0-to-60 in 8.5 seconds, the 500e accelerates as quickly as any other small car, but without making a peep.
It’s a great car if you’re after a fresh new EV that stands out and won’t break the bank. It’s even more compelling to Canadians as a virtually maintenance-free second family runabout that never needs an oil change or gas station visit. Though relatively unproven in Canada, Fiat says the 500e is the most award-winning Fiat ever, and it’s a common sight on roads all over the world. With hopes of picking up some of that steam here in North America, the 500e has already been called the 2024 Urban Green Car of the Year by Green Car Journal, and a Top Pick for Urbanites in the 2024 Newsweek Auto Awards.
The Fiat 500e takes a place as our best affordable EV not only for its price point, but also the important role it’ll play in the Canadian EV space. The all-electric 500e is currently available for a price similar to that of a small gas-powered car, providing an EV option at a very tempting price point.
Pricier SUV and luxury models make up a lot of the EV landscape in Canada, so smaller and more affordable options like the 500e will be welcomed and should prompt increased competition, better products and lower prices.
The 500e’s single battery pack and front-wheel drive configuration are good for 240 kilometres of range, more than sufficient for the average Canadian who drives 60 kilometres per day or less. Most owners will charge exclusively in their garage or driveway overnight, though the 500e is fast-charge-capable, and a compatible charger can add 50 kilometres of range in just five minutes.
At the wheel, one-pedal driving helps make for a unique experience that stretches the range of the battery via regenerative braking. Simply releasing the throttle pedal causes the 500e to slow down and brake, recapturing electric energy while slowing down as the electric motors are driven by the wheels, instead of vice versa.
For some drivers, one-pedal driving is a key reason to make the switch to an EV, since it’s much more relaxing, and there’s rarely a need to touch the brake pedal. This feature is relatively common in new EVs, but you won’t always find it in the most affordable models—so it’s a nice touch to see here.
Fiat 500e drivers can also select Normal, Range or Sherpa drive modes to suit their current needs and intentions. In the Normal mode, the 500e drives just like a regular small car, but with a lot more power and less noise. In Range mode, one-pedal drive is activated, helping to recapture energy normally lost during braking and stretching the range of the charge. In Sherpa mode, the 500e ramps down its maximum speed and power output to deliver maximum driving range in low-speed settings like residential areas, country roads and city centres.
Don’t miss the signature Italian soundtrack built into the experience. The Fiat 500’s chimes welcome passengers on board with an Italian melody, and the acoustic vehicle alert system (AVAS) “sings” to pedestrians a song titled “The Sound of 500,” alerting them to the presence of a nearby 500e, which otherwise doesn’t make any noise.
Auto insurance quotes are based on several factors, including your age, location and more. Here’s the estimated monthly cost to insure a 2024 Fiat 500e for these driver profiles:
Quotes provided by Ratehub. (Ratehub and MoneySense are both owned by Ratehub Inc.) Policies include $1 million liability coverage, $1,000 collision deductible and $1,000 comprehensive deductible, with discounts for bundling and UBI.
Prices and specifications are subject to change.
Learn more about the Natural Resources Canada (NRCan) Fuel Consumption Guide.
