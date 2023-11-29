The chassis, suspension and steering of the Ioniq 6 are expertly calibrated to make hours of highway road-tripping disappear with ease. The price point and battery help make this popular model my top pick in this category.

Fun fact The Hyundai Ioniq 6’s unique body style, curved edges and low drag co-efficient contribute to its excellent energy efficiency. Active shutters in the lower front grille open and close in response to real-time cooling and aerodynamic conditions, further stretching the range available from every charge.

What is the Ioniq 6 price in Canada?

Pricing for the Ioniq 6 Preferred Long Range AWD is $57,999, while the Tesla Model 3 Long Range starts at $64,990—a difference of nearly $7,000. But that’s the price tag for luxury, so the Ioniq 6 is a better value. Both models qualify for the federal iZEV incentive of $5,000.

What is the driving range of the Ioniq 6?

This specific Ioniq 6 model delivers 509 kilometres of range from its 77-kWh battery when equipped with all-wheel drive (AWD). In comparison, the Tesla Model 3 Long Range offers a range of 576 kilometres, 12% more range for 12% more money. The Ioniq 6 delivers range-for-the-dollar on par with the popular Tesla, but brings long-range EV driving down to a more affordable price, where it’s accessible to more drivers—all while delivering a 100-kilometre-plus advantage versus similarly priced competitors.

If you opt for the rear-wheel-drive (RWD) version of this car instead of AWD, you’ll see the range climb to a whopping 581 kilometres. By the way, the Ioniq 6 Preferred Long-Range RWD is Canada’s most energy-efficient EV as well, with a rating of 14.9 kWh/100 km (combined) or 1.7 Le/100 km. Its battery pack can be recharged from 0% to 80% in under 20 minutes on a 350-kWh charger1. That same charger can add over 100 kilometres of range in just over five minutes, but remember that electric car batteries charge much faster when they’re empty than when they’re full.

Be sure to check for adequate headroom and cargo capacity as you compare the Ioniq 6 with the competition. If you like what you see, this car is a top choice for the dollar when it comes to comfortable cruising with minimal stops to recharge.

The Ioniq 6 is an award-winning car

For its combination of striking good looks, a world-class highway drive and an unbeatable range-for-the-dollar quotient, the Ioniq 6 easily earns my recommendation as the best EV for long-range driving. You don’t have to take my word for it, either. In fact, since its launch in late 2022, the model has won numerous international awards for design and value, en route to securing the title of 2023 World Car of the Year, as voted upon by a panel of experts.

How much is insurance for a Hyundai Ioniq 6? Auto insurance quotes are based on several factors, including your age, location and more. Here’s the estimated monthly cost to insure a 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Preferred Long Range for these driver profiles: Female, age 35, living in Toronto, with a clean driving record: $186

Male, age 35, living in Toronto, with a clean driving record: $191

Gender X, age 35, living in Toronto, with a clean driving record: $188 Quotes provided by Ratehub*. (Ratehub and MoneySense are both owned by Ratehub Inc.) Policies include $1 million liability coverage, $1,000 collision deductible and $1,000 comprehensive deductible, with discounts for bundling and UBI.

2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 (Preferred Long Range) specifications

Starting price: $54,999

$54,999 Body type: Sedan

Sedan Powertrain layout: Rear motor, rear-drive or dual-motor AWD

Rear motor, rear-drive or dual-motor AWD Horsepower: Up to 320

Up to 320 Torque (lb-ft): Up to 446

Up to 446 Battery capacity: 77.4 kWh

77.4 kWh Range: 581 km

581 km Charging time: Approximately 7 h at 240V

Approximately 7 h at 240V Energy consumption (kWh/100 km as per NRCan): 14.9 (combined)

Prices and specifications are subject to change.

Read more on autos: