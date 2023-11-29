Hyundai Ioniq 6 Preferred Long-Range AWD: The best affordable EV in Canada for long-range driving for 2024
Go the distance with the attractive and energy-efficient Ioniq 6—and see how its price compares to the Tesla Model 3 Long Range.
When it comes to range for the dollar, the Hyundai Ioniq 6 Preferred Long-Range delivers maximum return on your investment. This electric vehicle (EV) provides a substantial advantage versus higher-priced models from BMW, Audi, Mercedes-Benz, Tesla, Lucid and Porsche. And it often delivers about 30% more range at a 40% lower price point.
The Hyundai Ioniq 6 offers a unique driving experience, with its streamliner-inspired styling and airy, tech-y cabin. Not only is it easy to drive and manoeuvre, but it’s also a compelling option when range-for-the-dollar is high on a shopper’s list of priorities.
The chassis, suspension and steering of the Ioniq 6 are expertly calibrated to make hours of highway road-tripping disappear with ease. The price point and battery help make this popular model my top pick in this category.
The Hyundai Ioniq 6’s unique body style, curved edges and low drag co-efficient contribute to its excellent energy efficiency. Active shutters in the lower front grille open and close in response to real-time cooling and aerodynamic conditions, further stretching the range available from every charge.
Pricing for the Ioniq 6 Preferred Long Range AWD is $57,999, while the Tesla Model 3 Long Range starts at $64,990—a difference of nearly $7,000. But that’s the price tag for luxury, so the Ioniq 6 is a better value. Both models qualify for the federal iZEV incentive of $5,000.
This specific Ioniq 6 model delivers 509 kilometres of range from its 77-kWh battery when equipped with all-wheel drive (AWD). In comparison, the Tesla Model 3 Long Range offers a range of 576 kilometres, 12% more range for 12% more money. The Ioniq 6 delivers range-for-the-dollar on par with the popular Tesla, but brings long-range EV driving down to a more affordable price, where it’s accessible to more drivers—all while delivering a 100-kilometre-plus advantage versus similarly priced competitors.
If you opt for the rear-wheel-drive (RWD) version of this car instead of AWD, you’ll see the range climb to a whopping 581 kilometres. By the way, the Ioniq 6 Preferred Long-Range RWD is Canada’s most energy-efficient EV as well, with a rating of 14.9 kWh/100 km (combined) or 1.7 Le/100 km. Its battery pack can be recharged from 0% to 80% in under 20 minutes on a 350-kWh charger1. That same charger can add over 100 kilometres of range in just over five minutes, but remember that electric car batteries charge much faster when they’re empty than when they’re full.
Be sure to check for adequate headroom and cargo capacity as you compare the Ioniq 6 with the competition. If you like what you see, this car is a top choice for the dollar when it comes to comfortable cruising with minimal stops to recharge.
For its combination of striking good looks, a world-class highway drive and an unbeatable range-for-the-dollar quotient, the Ioniq 6 easily earns my recommendation as the best EV for long-range driving. You don’t have to take my word for it, either. In fact, since its launch in late 2022, the model has won numerous international awards for design and value, en route to securing the title of 2023 World Car of the Year, as voted upon by a panel of experts.
Auto insurance quotes are based on several factors, including your age, location and more. Here’s the estimated monthly cost to insure a 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Preferred Long Range for these driver profiles:
Quotes provided by Ratehub*. (Ratehub and MoneySense are both owned by Ratehub Inc.) Policies include $1 million liability coverage, $1,000 collision deductible and $1,000 comprehensive deductible, with discounts for bundling and UBI.
Prices and specifications are subject to change.
