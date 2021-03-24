But some policyholders do sell their own policies, usually because of a personal cash flow crisis or an inability to continue paying premiums. Since life insurance can be considered an “investment,” so to speak, selling could make sense. It likely isn’t an easy decision to make, but selling a life insurance policy can be a relatively quick and simple way to ease financial pressure in a time of need.

Can you sell a life insurance policy in Canada?

The short answer is: “Yes!” But in the majority of Canadian provinces, there are laws in place that limit how and to whom you can sell your policy.

This has been a controversial issue for decades—in fact, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia recently amended their individual insurance acts to make the selling of life insurance policies more restrictive, while a private member’s bill currently making its way through the Ontario legislature seeks to increase the freedoms associated with selling a personal life insurance policy. Saskatchewan, meanwhile, introduced new restrictions to the selling of life insurance policies in 2015, but has yet to enforce them.

Why all the fuss? Susan Murray, vice president of government relations and policy at the Canadian Life and Health Insurance Association (CLHIA), explains that what the majority of provincial governments have chosen to outlaw is “life settlements” (also known as “viatical settlements”). A life settlement is when a policyholder sells his or her life insurance policy to a third party—usually an individual or a company that specializes in the trafficking of insurance policies—in exchange for a one-time cash payment. When the policyholder dies, the third party receives the full value of the policy.

This might seem like a fair arrangement, but life settlements often leave ill-informed policyholders—especially vulnerable seniors who may be in dire need of cash—at risk of exploitation. “[A third-party] advisor might call and say, ‘You have a $100,000 policy. I’ll offer you 30%—so, $30,000—and give you cash tomorrow,” explains Murray. Not only might the policy be worth significantly more than that, but other serious problems could arise. “When they give cash to the person, it’s taxable. If it’s a senior who is on GIS [the Guaranteed Income Supplement], suddenly they’ve got a reported taxable income of $30,000, and they’re no longer eligible for GIS. There are a lot of implications that aren’t explained to them when they’re offered this kind of deal.”

You may be able to sell a policy “in trust” to a family member in certain provinces. For example, life settlements are currently permitted only in Quebec. But if you live in another province, plenty of options for selling your life insurance policy are still available to you. The buyer must be someone who wants to see you live a long time, though. Murray says: “If I couldn’t afford the premiums anymore, and my kids or another family member wanted to pay them for me, I could transfer my policy to them. If I couldn’t pay my premiums for a year but I wanted to keep the policy, I could probably negotiate a deferral. If I wanted to surrender my policy, I could get the cash value. In some policies, you can take out a loan against the policy, borrowing up to a certain percentage of the value. Talk to your advisor and see what’s available to you.”

What to know when buying someone else’s life insurance policy

The process of buying a life insurance policy that belongs to someone else is pretty much the same as if you were buying one for yourself. Obviously, the person from whom you want to buy the policy has to be willing to sell it to you. But if you’re both in agreement, your first step is to go to a financial advisor who can facilitate the sale for you.