What is short-term disability insurance?

STD insurance is commonly offered by employers as part of their benefits package, providing from several weeks to around six months of coverage. It’s different from employment insurance, but we’ll talk about that later. Once your short-term disability claim is approved, STD insurance will replace some of your income for up to 26 weeks. After that time, if you’re still unable to work, you might switch to long-term disability insurance or another form of disability benefit. The main difference between the two is time: Short-term disability is usually measured in weeks or months; long-term disability is measured in years.

Although your employer may offer STD insurance, you can also buy your own disability insurance from a life insurance broker. When deciding on a STD insurance policy, it’s a good idea to figure out how much of your regular income you’ll need to replace. Review your group employee benefits plan to see how much coverage you’ll get. Most companies list their employee benefits—including insurance coverages and limits—on the company intranet, but speak with human resources or your boss if you have questions. Ask for a copy and a walkthrough of the coverage if you need it. If your company covers a significant portion of your pay (say, over 50%), you might have enough coverage, depending on your circumstances. If they cover less or not enough to meet your basic necessities (food, shelter, medication), you might want to consider buying a supplementary private disability plan as a top-up.

Keep in mind that most STD insurance plans have a cap on the total monthly amount they pay out. So, while they may pay 50% to 70% of your salary, it may be capped at $2,000 to $3,000 a month. That may not be enough to meet your basic needs. (This article can help determine what your life insurance needs would be.)

If you don’t have an employer package or if you’re self-employed, you can buy a STD insurance plan through an insurance broker or through a professional organization, says Brian Loewen, vice-president of Non-Par Insurance Solutions at Canada Life. Employers, he explains, usually offer group benefits for staff, including overall disability insurance versus short- and long-term disability insurance. “You can tailor the coverage. When it’s an employer-sponsored plan, the employer decides the benefits they’re going to offer. Purchasing insurance on your own is typically a little more expensive, because you don’t have the savings that come with insuring a large group.” (Find out if critical illness insurance is worth it for you.)

What short-term disability insurance covers

With STD insurance, if you’re sick or injured and unable to work, you file a claim with your insurance provider and/or employer for approval. Once approved, only then can you access the benefits—that is, the money that replaces your income. According to Loewen, it’s key that the illness or disability for which you’re filing your claim is preventing you from working.

Some issues may not be approved for short-term disability leave. One example is stress, but anxiety or depression as a result of stress may be approved, depending on the policy and the insurance provider. Pregnancy is typically not covered by short-term disability, but if you have to stop working due to medical complications as a result of pregnancy before you go on parental leave, you might qualify for STD.

